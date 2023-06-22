Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, confirmed that the “office” began its work immediately upon its arrival in the Holy Land, to provide means of comfort for the country’s pilgrims so that they could perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and ease.

He said that the office teams carry out their tasks in the shrines of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, and that they have prepared all the requirements that the country’s pilgrims need in them, and made sure of their readiness so that the pilgrim finds all the means of comfort in them, appreciating in this regard the great cooperation between the field work teams and the owners of the Emirati Hajj campaigns that provided the capabilities necessary to receive the pilgrims, who began two days ago, flocking to the Holy Land, provided that the arrival of the rest of the country’s pilgrims will be completed during the next three days.

He added that all these facilities and capabilities come with generous support from the wise leadership of the state, to provide everything that would enhance the ability of the country’s pilgrims to perform the rituals smoothly and peacefully in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Dr. Al-Kaabi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve the guests of Rahman and to facilitate services for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God in the holy sites.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, thanked the wise leadership for the attention it attaches to the country’s pilgrims, ensuring their happiness and comfort, and facilitating the performance of the ritual for them.

He said, “We started in the final stages of receiving the country’s pilgrims, by preparing camps in Mina, Arafah and Muzdalifah, in addition to receiving pilgrims at all ports in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added that all teams in the Office of State Pilgrims Affairs, from various local and federal institutions, are working to achieve a main goal, which is to serve the state’s pilgrims, receive them and facilitate their performance of their rituals to the fullest, with the highest standards of safety, health and care, and meet their needs and ensure that there is no obstacle that hinders them.