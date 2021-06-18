Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The UAE national team did not disappoint in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and qualified as the leader of its group despite losing two matches in the first round, which has not happened before in a historical precedent, to prove that the Al-Abyad men are up to the responsibility and what they offered is a “white face” for all.

numbers

At the level of team performance, more than one team in the second round, including Japan, the UAE and Iran in particular, were distinguished by their presence.

According to the index issued by professional statistical platforms, the UAE team comes second with a rating of 8.2/10, while Japan is ranked at 8.5/10, while Iran is in third place with a score of 7.9/10 during 4 matches played by all teams in the qualifiers.

The UAE comes in fourth place among the strongest attacking lines with 15 goals and an average of 3.8 goals / game, behind Iran and China with 17 goals, more than double than Japan, which scored an average of 8.3 goals per game, for a total of 33 goals! The national team comes in third place in exploiting opportunities (+30 chances), as it scored 15 goals out of 39 opportunities, with a percentage of exploiting opportunities of 38%.

The team also has a shooting accuracy of 56%, which is the second highest rate after Japan 60%, where our team shot 59 shots, 33 of which were on goal. The expected goals criterion indicates that the UAE team scored 5 goals more than expected, as it was expected to score only 10 goals, while it actually scored 15 goals.

style and approach

Our national team was distinguished in this role by passing, possession and controlling the midfield in matches. The team topped the list of the best teams in passing with a total of 3092 passes and an average of 773 passes per game, and the greatest distinction is that it achieved the highest passing accuracy despite the high number of passes with 92% accuracy.

The team is in second place in the level of accuracy of assists with 58% after Australia with 59% and with a total of 30 correct assists out of a total of 52, in addition to that there is no team that surpasses the UAE in building play 177 times.

On the other hand, it is the fourth most team in counter-attacks with 53 rebounds, and the possession rate is 66% as the fifth highest team after China 67%, Saudi Arabia 69%, Japan 72% and Korea 75%. a second.

development space

None of the work is without shortcomings and shortcomings, and these are the areas of development for the team. During the second round of the qualifiers, the weakness of the accuracy of the crosses was evident, as out of the 41 crosses, only 9 of them were successful by 22%, which is a very low number compared to Australia 43%, Saudi Arabia 41% and Japan 36 In addition, the percentage of aerial conflicts acquired by the team players is 49%, which is less than all the qualified teams except for Syria, while you find China 70%, Japan 66%, Iran, Lebanon and Korea with 64%, 61% and 60%, respectively, which poses a great danger. in their potential confrontations.

This leads us to the need to develop an important weapon, which is the fixed positions. During 4 matches, our team made only 8 correct attacks from fixed positions, and in total it reached 23 attacks.

This number is half the number of attacks from China (62), Australia (52), Japan (51), Iran (46), and Korea (44) from fixed positions! Another important thing is the number of balls the team lost in its stadium, where it lost 55 balls, which is not a catastrophic number, given the great possession and the number of passes, but it is higher than the rest of the qualified teams as a proportion, which leads to giving opponents the opportunity to exploit mistakes and create dangerous attacks.