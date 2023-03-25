The Emirates Media Council held its first meeting under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Watan, the Council discussed ways to develop the media sector in the United Arab Emirates, in a way that contributes to enhancing meaningful media content that serves national values ​​and identity, and enhances the appropriate environment to attract regional and international media companies, and supports their growth and business in the country, in addition to Consolidate the country’s position on the global media map.

The meeting also discussed and approved the council’s plans and initiatives to coordinate media efforts at the federal and local levels, in cooperation with government media agencies in the country, and align media policies to serve the strategic goals of the state.

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Emirates Media Council, in coordination with all parties and parties concerned with the media sector, will work to support an integrated and comprehensive national media system, seeking to provide all the ingredients to create an environment for purposeful media, which carries out its noble mission in narrating The story of our success, introducing it to wider segments of the public locally, regionally and internationally, as well as supporting efforts to spread knowledge and raise awareness in society, by creating the appropriate conditions for producing media content and a meaningful strategic narrative that enhances national identity and consolidates authentic Emirati values.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the preparation of a comprehensive study on the media sector to monitor the most prominent challenges and future opportunities facing the media sector in the country, through the development of specific programs and initiatives that serve the national interest, and in a way that enhances the country’s media position at the regional and international levels. .

The meeting was attended by members of the Emirates Media Council, who are: Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Emiri Court of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the Information Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates Saeed Muhammad Al-Attar, and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office Maryam Eid Al Muhairi. Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, Dr. Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Saeed Saif Al-Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman, and Acting Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Umm Al-Quwain, Muhammad Surur Al-Naqbi. Director General of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Muhammad Saeed Al Hamour Al Yamahi, and Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council, Muhammad Saeed Al Shehhi.