Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa said that the use of the Corona vaccine for the fasting person during the day in Ramadan does not contradict fasting, because it is not among the stipulated breaks or in their meaning.

He said that he will issue a detailed official statement as part of the media briefing, to explain the Sharia rulings on a number of topics that he discussed within the agenda of his meeting, yesterday.

The Council had held its third meeting for the year 2021 through visual communication technology, chaired by His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, and discussed the jurisprudential developments related to the blessed month of Ramadan, which need to clarify the Sharia ruling in it.

The Council raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan. He also congratulated the people of the Emirates on this occasion and all Arab and Islamic peoples.

The Council reviewed the jurisprudential topics on its agenda, where it discussed the Sharia provisions related to adherence to preventive and precautionary measures in the field of worship.

He also discussed what is related to providing breakfast meals for the fasting person and holding Tarawih prayers in the mosques, and the ruling on using the Corona vaccine for the fasting person during the day in Ramadan, as the Council decided that this is permissible, and that it does not violate the fast because it is not one of the prescribed breaking the fast, nor in its meaning.