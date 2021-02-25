The “Emirates Innovates Virtual” conference, which was held in the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, concluded with the announcement of the winning of a group of entrepreneurial projects.

The conference sessions dealt with the UAE’s experience in transforming challenges and difficulties into opportunities by using the innovation and development approach that led it to achieve achievements in exceptional circumstances in the wake of the spread of the Corona pandemic. A number of experts in the field of economic entrepreneurship and the governmental services sector participated in the conference.

A number of local and federal authorities and institutions won the award that was allocated to projects that were able to make contributions in the field of facing the challenges of Corona. The Ministry of Interior won in the best use of resources category for the technology of detecting Covid 19 by sniffer dogs, and both the UAE University and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health won for the Sports Outcome Project for the dynamic spread of Covid 19. Ajman Municipality won in the category of automated government procedures for the Monitor project For complaints and suggestions, Ras Al Khaimah municipality also won the same category for the Production Capacity Correction Project. The social media platform “Frigina” project presented by Abu Dhabi Municipality also won the innovative Social Services category.

Three entities won the award category, Best Innovation in Facilitating Procedures, for the Smart Traveler Journey Project. Your fingerprint and passport were presented by the General Directorate of Nationality and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines.

Also, 3 projects won the award category “Best Remote Mechanism, which included the telemedicine project of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and remote litigation for the Public Prosecution in Dubai, as well as the remote marriage of the Ministry of Justice.”

The conference activities followed the organization of the Emirates Innovation Week, which celebrates innovation throughout the United Arab Emirates. The conference aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global center for innovation, build capacity and spread the culture of innovation in the country, and motivate government agencies, the private sector and individuals to adopt innovation practices, in addition to launching and implementing innovative initiatives and ideas at the state level.

Reem Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, spoke during the conference about preparing to hold the International Expo conference with standards and a vision commensurate with the new world that was created by the repercussions and results of the Corona pandemic, noting that it was necessary to study the developments and changes imposed by the pandemic and which created a new reality that requires innovative tools in dealing with it. .





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

