This morning, the work of the “Emirates Innovates Virtual” conference, which is being held in the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, was launched with the presence and participation of a number of ministers, government officials, experts and international thinkers.

The first sessions of the conference dealt with the UAE’s experience in transforming challenges and difficulties into opportunities by using the innovation and development approach that led it to achieve achievements in exceptional circumstances in the wake of the spread of the Corona pandemic.

Details of the difficulties that the Hope Probe team faced during the exceptional difficult circumstances of the pandemic were presented, so that they were able to succeed as a result of the determination and support of the leadership of the UAE government and its insistence on taking risks and facing challenges.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

