Since its establishment in 1971, the “Abu Dhabi Fund for Development” has received special attention from the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who carried the message of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” He spared no effort to achieve a renaissance. The UAE presented and presented to the world a unique model of giving, tolerance and humanity, and his guidance, may God rest his soul, and his support, had the most significant impact on the success of the Fund and the achievement of its goals and aspirations in the sustainable development of developing countries.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the world at large, have lost with the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, an outstanding leader and a wise man, who devoted his life to building the state and serving humanity. And the continuation of the renaissance process started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, until the UAE became a pioneering model in achieving sustainable development locally and globally.

He added that what the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, offered in favor of development and humanitarian work dazzled the whole world and made the name of the UAE engraved in the hearts and minds of the peoples who benefited from those development projects.

Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the UAE’s role and leadership in helping countries and peoples of the world to overcome the challenges they face, and the UAE was one of the first countries to support humanitarian initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the aid provided by the state constituted 80% of the volume of the international response to the affected countries during the pandemic, as it reached A total of 2,154 tons of medical aid, respiratory devices, testing devices, personal protective equipment and supplies were destined for 135 countries around the world.

Since the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, chaired the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, he led the comprehensive development process with great vigor and power, and his belief in the importance of standing by his people and all the peoples of the world, he devoted his life to completing the renaissance of the nation and promoting the development process. economic locally and globally.

The pages of history are written in golden letters for the pioneering efforts of the late, for his great wisdom, strong will, and unrelenting determination contributed to making the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development a unique global model in the field of development work. Unprecedented exceptional on all levels.

The fund’s financing and its development and investment activities also had a direct role in advancing the economies of developing countries, as the fund financed many strategic projects that contributed to the renaissance of “103” countries that included different continents of the world, and the volume of its financing and investments doubled to reach more than “150” billion dirhams. It also enhanced the accessibility of health and educational services and infrastructure projects, such as road, transportation and water networks, airport construction, housing projects, and other vital projects in improving the quality of people’s life.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, was keen to pursue an active foreign policy that supports the position of the United Arab Emirates as a prominent and effective member at the regional and global levels. The UAE’s wise foreign development assistance, which supports the economic growth of the governments of developing countries and supports them to achieve their development plans and sustainable development goals, has culminated in its good endeavors to achieve a qualitative leap for the renaissance of the societies of those countries and the improvement of their living conditions.

The efforts of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development have also contributed to the UAE’s leading position for several consecutive years as the largest donor country in the field of foreign development and humanitarian aid.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, left clear fingerprints in a path full of distinguished successes at the local level, as he had a fundamental role when he directed in 2013 to amend the provisions of the law establishing the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to include its operational activity to achieve state policy, while Concerning supporting economic development within the UAE and in developing countries.

The Fund has launched qualitative initiatives and various programs that contribute to the development of the national economy, by strengthening the role of the private sector, as an effective strategic partner in the development process, in addition to providing promising opportunities for national companies to implement and develop strategic projects financed by the Fund in the beneficiary countries.

The Fund established the Abu Dhabi Export Office “ADEX”, which supports the state’s strategy aimed at strengthening and diversifying the national economy and the sustainability of its sources and works to enable Emirati companies to expand the scope of their business to access global markets, through the services and financing solutions provided by ADEX to support the national export sector This contributes to consolidating the position of the UAE as a major partner on the global trade map.

The great humanitarian stances of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, constituted the highest meaning of pride, as he contributed to charting a bright future for the societies of developing countries, and making a prominent mark for the UAE in the process of development work and achieving sustainable economic development locally and globally, in addition to the path of the late For him, which was full of giving and working for development on a large scale, he carried the flag with sincerity and honesty and led the UAE with determination and perseverance until the country became one of the leading countries.



