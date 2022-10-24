The management of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan announced the results of the UAE campaign for polio vaccination, which was implemented in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during the period from 2014 until the end of September 2022, where the campaign succeeded in giving 647 million and 758 thousand and 365 doses of vaccination against polio during 9 years for children in Pakistan.

This campaign comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to provide humanitarian and development aid, support the health sector and strengthen its preventive programs in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In detailing the results of the campaign, the management of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan indicated that the UAE campaign for polio vaccination in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan succeeded, from 2014 to 2022, in giving 647 million and 758 thousand and 365 doses of vaccination against polio, as the campaign began in 2014 targeting 3 million children, bringing the number to 17 million targeted children per month during 2022.

Since 2011, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has provided $376 million, as a contribution from His Highness to humanitarian and charitable efforts to provide vaccines and finance polio vaccination campaigns, especially in the countries targeted by the initiative, namely the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Afghanistan. Islamic.

The project management explained that the campaign, in light of the outbreak of the “Corona” virus and its field challenges, managed from July 2020 to September 2022 to give 192,181,646 doses of vaccination against the disease to the targeted children in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in light of exceptional preventive and precautionary measures to protect teams. Vaccination and targeted children and their families from the spread of the virus.

She pointed out that the geographical coverage of the UAE campaign for polio vaccination included 85 difficult and high-risk areas in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. And 33 districts in Balochistan province in which children received 94 million, 850 thousand and 25 vaccination doses, and 14 districts in Sindh province in which children received 192 million and 241 thousand and 29 vaccination doses, and 3 areas in Punjab province where children received 33 million and 713 thousand and 84 vaccination dose.

The management of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan explained that the field efforts to implement vaccination campaigns in various Pakistani provinces, with the participation of more than 103 thousand people, including doctors, observers and members of vaccination teams, and more than 82,000 protection and security personnel, management and coordination teams, their field efforts were focused and distributed to deliver vaccines. The targeted children were vaccinated. The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines and vaccinate more than 597,000 children of Afghan refugee children in 22 refugee camps.

In his statement on the occasion of World Polio Day, which falls on October 24 of each year, Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Project to Aid Pakistan, said: “The great success of the UAE campaign for polio vaccination is thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the keen follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for the field efforts of the campaign, noting that this support represents a civilized and humane model in caring for the safety of the lives of poor and weak children, protecting them from the negative repercussions of diseases, and staving off risks from them. “.

He stressed that the UAE’s support for various global programs and efforts to eradicate and eradicate diseases is one of the most important factors that contribute to the success of the efforts and programs of the United Nations Human Health Care Authority, and had a direct and significant positive impact on improving the quality of life and the future of hundreds of millions of people in various countries of the world. .

He explained that the initiatives of the UAE have contributed internationally to achieving positive strategic partnerships with governments and organizations affiliated with the United Nations such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization and international charitable institutions such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, through cooperation and coordination in developing methods of planning, implementation and development of polio vaccination campaigns, an aspect that Raising the level of success rate in reaching innocent children, and increasing the rate of achievement in the countries targeted by vaccination campaigns.

Abdullah Al-Ghafli pointed out the importance of this campaign, which was launched in 2014 to eradicate polio in the most difficult and largest incubating areas in the world, as it has been able, since its launch, to achieve tangible success, and to contribute to the decrease in the number of polio cases in Pakistan by a high rate of only one case. In 2021, and 20 cases in 2022, according to the data of the World Health Organization, which is a positive indicator towards the final eradication of this disease, and is consistent with the strategic goals and plans of the World Health Organization and the United Nations in this aspect.

He praised the role, efforts and sacrifices of the vaccination teams of doctors, nurses and security personnel in all difficult field conditions and challenges, which were the main and most important factor in achieving success and outstanding achievement, explaining that the UAE campaign for polio vaccination covers 85 areas per month, with an area equivalent to 59% of the total area Pakistan, which has more than 17 million Pakistani children, impedes access to them by a set of obstacles and field dilemmas, including difficult terrain, security risks, harsh climatic conditions, in addition to the dilemma of the ongoing population movement, and children in these areas need to receive double vaccinations throughout the year. Because of malnutrition, weak immunity, health care, and the incubating environment for the virus.

His Excellency Abdullah Al-Ghafli concluded by saying: “The occasion of World Polio Day represents a humanitarian message to raise awareness, unite the world, commitment and international cooperation to protect innocent children and prevent them from diseases, especially the eradication of polio, and to support the efforts and sacrifices of all contributors and workers in the field to achieve this humanitarian goal. This year’s World Polio Day follows the confirmation of a global pledge plan for the Global Initiative for Vaccines and Immunization, at the World Health Summit held in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2022.