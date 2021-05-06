Dr Ahmad Morad

Fifty years since the establishment of the Union, the United Arab Emirates is moving confidently towards a bright future characterized by diversity, durability and efficiency. The UAE federation began to be strong and empowered despite the difficulties and challenges. The ambition and the achievement of a decent life for the people transformed these challenges into opportunities to be invested to achieve great achievements. The determination of the founding fathers and a clear vision made the UAE the world leader during its first 50 years of life. The past years of the Union’s life were witness to an era of great accomplishments. The entry of the UAE into the Nuclear Senior Club with the determination of the people of the nation is a testament to proper planning towards achieving the goal, as we witness today the commercial operation of the Barakah nuclear plant with high efficiency and within the best global safety and health standards. Also, investment in the space science and technology sector is one of the distinguished achievements that the government has been able to allocate financial resources to build an infrastructure that helped reach Mars in a few years.

It sent the first Emirati Arab astronaut to the International Space Station in September 2019. The UAE’s supremacy in global indicators made it a global country, as the UAE ranked 17th globally in the soft power index, first regionally in impact strength, and 9th globally in adopting advanced technology, according to The Global Soft Power Index 2021 report. All these and other indicators that marked them globally. Among the other great achievements of the UAE is the expansion of the use of solar energy, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, and the “Noor Abu Dhabi” and “Shams 1” projects. Solar energy and its various projects are among the strategic projects of the state within a strategic vision, leading to the goal of “exporting the last barrel of oil”

Dubai Expo 2020, which is the global event that will host the world in Dubai, starting from October 2021, for a period of six months. The economic, cultural, educational, social and political implications of this global event are acquired, which will ensure global leadership, making the country a global strategic weight.

More than 200 nationalities live in the United Arab Emirates in love, peace, security and harmony, who contribute with the people of the nation to advancing development and development. The state became the place where everyone sought to live and settle in. The UAE passport became the most powerful passport.

During the “Covid-19” pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020, the UAE became a safe haven and protective shield for everyone who lives on it, providing vaccines for everyone who lives on this good land for a safe and healthy life for citizens and residents, and from the UAE humanitarian relief planes launched It aims to deliver the vaccine to the whole world, based on its human role, until it was chosen as the 15 best countries in responding to “Covid-19”.

This is a small part of the great achievements in which the UAE will resume Arab civilization, and it has also made the country a model for building and peace and a safe place for innovators, scholars and investors.

The government of the United Arab Emirates has begun preparing for the next fifty years with a retreat of fifty, to sharpen enthusiasm and prepare the equipment for a journey of challenges, its weapons are one-team, flexible leadership, determination, ambition, and the energy of youth. During the first fifty years of the glorious life of the Union, the UAE has made great gains and was able to place it strategically on the global map, and it advanced in many global indicators, until the UAE became the economic, health, social and tourism destination that the whole world seeks, but the UAE is the real bet that The world aspires to be the next stop for talent, expertise and investors.

Someone may ask: What is the reason for the distinction of the United Arab Emirates from other countries to the extent that it overtook major countries that emerged hundreds of years ago? The answer comes spontaneously from one of the Emiratis: leadership, youth, flexible strategies, resources are essential enablers in the distinction of the United Arab Emirates and are the basics stemming from the united home.

The integrated system was a big secret in the success of the UAE government’s strategies, which started from the UAE desert until it reached the Mars desert, to inaugurate a new phase of ambition and hope to achieve visions and ambitions.

The development experience of the United Arab Emirates is exemplary and unique, and I liked to share with the world messages emanating from this experience. The first message is the importance of investing in the human element in the optimal and sustainable investment, which guarantees the continuity of development projects and the economic boom. The investment is through providing the enablers and resources that make the human element innovative and creative.

The second message is a clear vision and a strategic dimension, and this is linked to flexible and dynamic leadership coupled with flexible strategies that believe that nothing is impossible with determination and will. The leader’s proactive vision plays an important role in motivation and proper direction.

My third message is the importance of empowering youth to be active members and contribute to the development of their ardent opinions and thinking. As for the fourth message, it is the importance of empowering women socially and politically to contribute with men hand in hand towards glory and dignity to achieve great achievements. Women are the guides and educators of the next generation. Soft power policy is the fifth message that must be invested in conveying a good image of the position and reputation of the state, in order to contribute to the attraction towards supporting and integrating the economy. And my sixth and final message is a forward-looking vision for the future, which is based on studying and analyzing the challenges of the past and the opportunities available at the present time. Future foresight is a very important tool to see the future and achieve these aspirations through readiness and anticipation.

The UAE experience is rich in many inspiring messages and experiences, and here is a small part, like messages that might arrive.

Academic researcher