Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Foundation revealed the most prominent results of the first half of the year 2023 achieved by its pioneering program “Dawame”, which aims to provide remote and part-time job opportunities for Emirati citizens in line with the national cadres Emiratization plan. The results showed that 826 job seekers have benefited from the program since the beginning of During the year, the applications of 385 candidates were reviewed and audited in preparation for their interview by the “Dawame” program partners, who employed more than 100 of them, and the number of job offers submitted by the partners to Emirati citizens exceeded 120 job offers.

The free digital “Dawame” platform targets Emirati citizens over the age of 18, and priority is given to those who face challenges in finding a suitable job, such as people of determination, low-income people and those living in remote areas across the country.

The “Dawame” platform provides inexpensive solutions for companies and organizations operating in a wide range of sectors, as it opens the way for those companies and institutions to find employees with flexibility, skills and the right knowledge.

Jamal Al-Khater, Director of the “Dawame” program, said: We appreciate the efforts of the strategic partners who actively contribute to the success of the “Dawame” program, which plays a pivotal role in raising awareness of flexible employment, whether in the form of part-time or remote work opportunities, especially for citizens of the country who may feel limited. Their career opportunities The distinguished results for the first half of 2023 reflect the great demand witnessed by the digital platform.

The list of partners of the “Dawame” program includes the Higher Colleges of Technology, the “Al Ansari Exchange Company”, “LM Exchange” and the “E. F. S Facilities Management Services” and “Al-Salam Community School”.

The total number of beneficiaries of the “Dawame” platform and events since the beginning of the year was 826, and the number of jobs posted on the platform by the program’s partners was 176.

The number of job seekers whose applications were reviewed by the partners in preparation for their interview reached 385 job seekers, the number of interviews conducted by “Dawame” partners 340, and the number of job offers submitted by the partners to job seekers 129 offers. While the number of job seekers who succeeded in obtaining a job provided by “Dawame” partners reached 102.