The MoU aims to exchange information and expand the circle of investment coordination and cooperation to serve the economic aspirations between Egypt and the UAE.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Cairo by Jamal bin Saif Al-Jarwan, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Investors Abroad, and Gamal El-Sadat, Chairman of the Egyptian-Emirati Business Council, in the presence of each of the members of the Egyptian-Emirati Business Council, Mohamed El-Atreby, President of the Federation of Egyptian Banks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Misr, and Ahmed Hussein Sabour. Member of the Egyptian Senate, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahly-Sabbour Real Estate Company, and Mohamed Mahlab, Chairman of the Pioneers of Modern Engineering Company.

The Emirates News Agency stated that, according to the memorandum, the two parties will cooperate to develop and implement various initiatives with the aim of facilitating cooperation and exchanging visions and experiences, arranging direct business meetings between companies and other initiatives in order to stimulate new investment opportunities and support the business system in the two countries, in addition to supporting existing investment projects and overcoming all challenges facing them. To maximize economic returns for all parties involved.

The memorandum of understanding also aims to prepare for the formation of a comprehensive system of databases, consultations and statistical information on the Egyptian and UAE markets, to be a nucleus upon which to build on the conclusion of more partnerships between the business communities and private sector companies on both sides, build their capacities and encourage bilateral and multilateral investment.

The memorandum of understanding aims to support and strengthen partnerships and initiatives to contribute to the development of Emirati investments in Egypt, in addition to the development of Egyptian investments in the UAE to achieve the common goals of the two parties. that help create markets and mobilize private sector investment for mutual development, in the UAE and Egypt.

It is decided that the two councils will organize joint initiatives, conferences and promotional tours with the UAE in accordance with the memorandum of understanding, and that each party will provide the other with sufficient information about their planned initiatives, conferences, electronic seminars and reports that serve both parties and exchange experiences in emerging markets and innovative ideas on how to assist the private sector in facing The most pressing challenges of development.