The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa launched its new website on the Internet www.fatwauae.gov.aeIn the presence of the President of the Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, and with the participation of the Director General, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, and the honorable members of the Council.

The new website of the Council constitutes a qualitative leap in terms of embodying the vision and directions of the wise leadership in the transformation of smart government, implementing the Council’s strategy to contribute to building a sustainable digital knowledge society, achieving customer happiness, and strengthening communication channels with them. The site is considered a global window through which it offers the public an expanded package of digital and media services, in both Arabic and English.

The website contains many integrated windows that provide the visitor with many benefits, the most prominent of which is the (Fatwa Archive) window, which includes many legal fatwas in: financial transactions, matters of faith and moral values, fatwas on divorce, family and society, and other legal issues.

As for the (Services) window, the visitor learns about the services provided by the Council, how to apply for them, and the mechanism of communication with the Council.

The Council’s website, through the “Digital Services” window, provided communication with the Council through the following channels:

Firstly, the “Fatwas of the Website” service, which is a global service that receives fatwas around the clock and on all days of the week. The fatwa passes through it in several stages, starting with the respondent’s entry to the service, where he enters his question and some information needed by the specialist in legal opinions to know the status of the respondent and what is appropriate for him. responsible reality. As for the second service, it is the “Fatwas of Official Institutions and Authorities” service, which is a service dedicated to official institutions and bodies. Through which Sharia questions and inquiries addressed to the Council are received, so that the entity is answered with an official fatwa documented by the Council.

And the third service is the “telephone fatwas” service, which is the most requested service by the public, through which it is possible to talk to specialists in legal opinions to inquire about jurisprudential rulings and obtain reliable answers in: (worship, financial transactions, divorce fatwas and family issues, women’s private issues, Fatwas of youth and students, and other legal fatwas). The public can call from within the country on the toll-free number: (8002422), and from outside the country on the number: 0097122052555, and the response takes place directly in a period not exceeding 19 seconds, and in the event of pressure on the lines, the respondent is given the option to contact him again by the call center In the Council.

As for the fourth service, it is the short text message (SMS) service, as this service provides communication with specialists in legal opinions via short text messages, in order to inquire about jurisprudential rulings and obtain reliable answers that take into account reality and foresee the future. A request for fatwas can be sent directly via a short text message to the number (2535) so that he receives the answer to his question to the mobile phone through which the question was sent.

The fifth service is the “Ifta Windows” service, which is an online or virtual fatwa session, through which a number of Sharia specialists appear to answer the audience’s inquiries and educate them about the Sharia rulings, based on an electronic request submitted by governmental or private agencies and institutions through the Council’s website.

It also includes many different windows to introduce the Council, its establishment, its tasks and competencies, the organizational structure, as well as the Council’s strategy 2023-2025, in addition to press releases, events and activities organized by the Council, as well as a library of pictures and video clips of the Council.