The graduates of the previous batch of the Emirates Experts Program confirmed their professional and personal development, noting the role of the program in supporting and accelerating their professional development through guidance, specialized education and practical training opportunities designed to provide them with knowledge and skills that will contribute to the prosperity of the country’s future.

Ali Al-Shammari, who works for TAQA, described his experience during the second edition of the program as a life-changing experience. He said, “It was a real transformation experience that helped me develop myself, and empowerment was one of the most prominent secrets of the success of the Emirates Experts Program.”

Al-Shammari, 33, a graduate of the College of Engineering with an MBA degree, was one of 25 nationals selected to represent the sectors in which they work and participate in this unique program to accelerate their career path.

Al-Shammari added: “Through a variety of tools that included guidance, practical experiences, graduation projects and specialized courses in specific sectors, the program granted us empowerment by establishing strategic thinking, in addition to providing us with knowledge and tools that support continuous development in the sector and enable us to contribute to economic growth and prosperity in our country.”

Maysa Al Qasimi, Acting Director of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Project Department at the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said: “The Emirates Experts Program followed a diverse approach to learning that combined academic content and leadership development skills, which were provided in several ways, including classroom training and on-the-ground training. Indeed”.

Al Qasimi added, “The program provided many unique opportunities, and enabled us to learn directly from the leaders of the UAE government and those responsible for the country’s development strategies, to be part of the growth of the most important social and economic sectors.”

And she continued, “In addition to the educational and leadership skills we have acquired, the program has provided us with a network of specialized experts who have turned into colleagues and friends in various strategic sectors in the country.”

Some found in the program an opportunity to achieve tangible change in the development and implementation of future policies of the state, including Mira Al Muhairi, a senior inspection engineer at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, who said that “the program was characterized by an interactive style and a great passion for strategic projects that benefit the state.”

The program includes the participants developing a strategic project that provides transformational and effective solutions to the challenges facing their sectors, in addition to the opportunity to present the project to the committee members of senior experts in order to implement successful ideas. A number of projects presented in the first and second installments are currently being implemented to address a set of challenges.

Al Muhairi said: “I represented the policy-making sector during the second batch of the Emirates Experts Program, and worked on my project on (usually engineering the policy development process in the Emirates).”

In her project, Al Muhairi discussed the efforts of the UAE to establish policy mechanisms through which future trends, opportunities and challenges in various sectors can be predicted, as well as the impact of developing policy packages that adhere to international agreements and focus on finding new ways of dialogue between stakeholders.

Sultan Al Junaibi, a 30-year-old private investment assistant at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said he learned new ways of thinking through the program.

The next edition of the program aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of 15 UAE nationals who are specialists in three main categories: economic development, social development, sustainability and infrastructure.

To study applications, applicants must have at least 10 years of experience, five of which are in the sector they are currently working in.