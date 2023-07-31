Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates participated in the commemoration of the International Day for Combating the Crime of Human Trafficking, which falls on July 30 of each year. humanity.

The UAE has launched a national campaign since 2006, issued Federal Law No. 51 of 2006 regarding combating human trafficking crimes and its amendments, and acceded to the United Nations Convention against Organized Crime and its supplementary protocol on the prohibition, suppression and punishment of trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

In 2021, the state issued Federal Law No. 33 on regulating labor relations, which criminalizes forced labor and establishes tight systems and policies that work to protect the rights of workers, ensuring a humane work environment that protects them from falling into the networks of human trafficking gangs.

Experts in security and human rights pointed out, in statements to Al-Ittihad, the tireless efforts of the UAE in combating the crime of human trafficking, and the distinguished contributions with regard to this cross-border crime.

The security expert and head of the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, Major General Khaled Okasha, said that the UAE’s efforts in combating the crime of human trafficking are valued, as it interacts and engages with the most serious issues affecting humanity.

Okasha said, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that we are accustomed by the Emirates to make positive, persistent and significant efforts on issues that concern people and their protection, and have a human and moral dimension, as it has made an appreciable effort over the past years in confronting terrorism and extremist ideas, especially with a relationship between extremism. and human trafficking to finance terrorist operations.

The security expert pointed out that the UAE faced the crime of human trafficking, by addressing hate speech, and everything that contradicts international peace and security and seeks to destroy youth and misuse them, by promoting such kind of speech.

Okasha called on the security authorities to raise the efficiency of the security cadres so that they are qualified to deal with this new type of digital space after the great development it witnessed and in light of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of multiple Internet networks, including dark networks and new spaces that require great skills.

For his part, the former head of the National Council for Human Rights in Egypt, Mohamed Fayek, appreciated the efforts and interest of the UAE in combating the crime of human trafficking, and the experience and initiatives it launched in this regard, and contributed to reducing crime that includes irregular migration, exploitation and forced labour.

Fayek said, in statements to Al-Ittihad: “The issue of human trafficking is related to humanity, and we are pleased that the UAE is one of the first countries in the humanitarian aspect,” expressing his wish that other countries would follow in the same direction.

He pointed out that the UAE opposes this criminal activity in compliance with the international standards of the United Nations, and was keen to accede to the regional and international conventions and conventions concerned with combating human trafficking, especially the Palermo Protocol to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in individuals, especially women and children, stressing the need for swift steps by governments. As a violation of human rights and freedoms, and contradicts all moral values.

The state has achieved many achievements in this aspect, and made clear and established efforts, whether at the national or international level to combat crimes of human trafficking, and take the necessary measures to address such a type of crime, and during a period of time and a great way that has made a great way in the field I am from In order to improve its plans and procedures, and to cooperate with other governments, governmental and non-governmental organizations, and international organizations to help eliminate the phenomenon of human trafficking.

In turn, the Director General of Human Rights in the capital, Sana’a, Fahmy Al-Zubairi, praised the UAE’s efforts in combating the crime of human trafficking, by launching campaigns and taking legal measures in prevention, prosecution, punishment, and protection of victims.

Al-Zubairi explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the crime of trafficking in persons is a gross violation of human rights, and one of the forms of slavery and modern slavery, and it was one of the oldest crimes that exploited human beings, and it has become a global, organized and cross-border phenomenon.

The Director General of Human Rights described this crime as an insult and contempt for the human soul, and it is considered an inevitable result of illegal immigration. Therefore, international and regional efforts must be combined to address these serious crimes, especially those that affect children and the most vulnerable women in societies, and to punish those responsible for the crimes and not to go unpunished.