The UAE has achieved a set of achievements during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the most recent of which was the UAE’s being among the top 10 globally in 20 key indicators of global competitiveness related to the energy and infrastructure sector for the year 2021.

Thanks to the support and vision of the late, the UAE succeeded in achieving rapid steps and occupying a prominent global position in the field of infrastructure and housing.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in implementation of the directives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, focused on the balanced development of all regions of the country, as it exercised its tasks efficiently and effectively by planning, designing and maintaining federal buildings, with great support through the implementation of a group of pioneering projects in all sectors with record investments. exceeded 40 billion dirhams.

The total federal assets amounted to more than 3,000 federal buildings that varied between health, educational and health facilities, government service buildings and facilities, in addition to mosques.

Among the notable achievements during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, is the establishment, completion and raising the efficiency of more than 230 public schools, in addition to developing the system of hospitals and federal government health facilities by providing them with more than 32 health facilities and facilities at the highest levels, in addition to developing and raising the efficiency of Existing health facilities, in addition, the late provided exceptional support to fishermen by establishing more than 24 ports for fishermen.

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the ministry made giant leaps in the field of roads, as the length of federal roads reached more than 900 km through the completion of more than 140 projects, and the lengths of traffic lanes on federal roads reached 4,300 km during the past 18 years. Which links the country’s regions and cities in a smooth and flexible manner, which reflects the ministry’s keenness to develop and improve the high quality road network, which has contributed to meeting the needs of population and urban expansion and expansion, accommodating the growing increase in traffic, as well as improving transportation and traffic.

The Ministry has paid wide attention to water facilities as an important tributary in water development, for example, dams and water channels within its strategic plans, especially in seasonal times, and the increase in rainfall, as 106 dams have been implemented and maintained during the past 20 years, and the absorptive capacity of dams and water lakes has been enhanced for more than 200 million cubic meters, which has strengthened the water security system of the state. The directions of the UAE government aim to achieve a sustainable environment and infrastructure, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has developed ambitious action plans to implement these directions.

The Ministry worked to provide infrastructure with all its inputs, including road networks, residential neighborhoods, airports and ports, hospitals, schools, institutions of higher education and others, and to create all the appropriate conditions that achieve well-being and quality of life.

The infrastructure in the UAE is one of the most prominent manifestations of economic and social development and the most important tributary of civilized development, which is relied upon to improve living conditions and provide basic services to the population of the country.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has spared no effort in achieving housing stability and providing a happy life and well-being for citizens. Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has contributed to the stability of 33,838 citizen families through housing support and the establishment of integrated residential neighborhoods.

The percentage of citizens owning housing in the UAE has reached more than 85.9%, which is one of the highest rates in the world, which in turn gives the beneficiary of his home the right to own and dispose of it while adhering to the stipulated controls and requirements.

The UAE has also established its leading position among the best marine centers in the world and has become one of the countries that influence the development of the marine industry. The practices, decisions and legislation issued by the state have contributed to the development of the sector and the enhancement of maritime safety standards in addition to the protection of the marine environment globally.

The UAE won the membership of the IMO Council in Category B in 2017, and was re-elected in 2019, and the country is looking forward to being re-elected for the third time in a row in the elections that will take place from 6 to 15 December of this year, in the British capital. London, to continue its active role in promoting maritime legislation and regulations to serve the maritime shipping sector and international trade.

Global Competitiveness Indicators

The UAE is one of the pivotal maritime countries in the world and has set many records in global competitiveness indicators in the maritime sector, as it ranked third in the world in facilitation of seaborne trade and the supply of bunker fuel, and in the fifth globally among the most important international maritime centers. The country is among the top 10 global ports in the volume of container handling, as more than 19 million containers were handled through the country’s ports last year, while the number of ships that reached the UAE ports reached more than 25,000 commercial ships.

The UAE plays a competitive role in global seaborne trade, which contributes to strengthening the global economy. More than 27,000 maritime companies operate in the UAE, and the country’s ports are ranked among the first in the world, and the capabilities of our ports and marine facilities exceed international standards.

The strategic location of the UAE has also contributed to being a leading center for maritime business in the Arab Gulf states, East Africa and the Indian subcontinent.





