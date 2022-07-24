Cairo (Ahmed Murad)

Experts and diplomats praised the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in building a prestigious regional and international position for the United Arab Emirates, through the many active and influential roles played by the Emirates at the regional and international levels. In statements to Al-Ittihad, experts and diplomats stressed that the rational foreign policy pursued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, gave the UAE regional weight and great international influence, and became respected and appreciated by institutions and organizations of the international community.

The Egyptian diplomat, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, former assistant foreign minister of Egypt, stressed in statements to Al-Ittihad the success of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in creating regional and international influence and weight for the United Arab Emirates through the policy of openness to various countries. The world, whether at the regional or international level, which made Abu Dhabi one of the most important capitals in the Middle East, and now enjoys a prestigious regional and international status.

The Egyptian diplomat pointed out that there are many factors that contributed to building the prestigious regional and international standing of the UAE, and doubling its weight and influence at the international and regional levels, during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. Khalifa, to spread the principles of peace regionally and internationally, by launching several mediation initiatives to end conflicts and disputes between the conflicting countries.

UAE initiatives

During the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the UAE led a number of historical peace initiatives, and succeeded in defusing a number of regional crises and conflicts, on top of which comes the Emirati mediation to defuse the longest conflict in Africa between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which lasted for nearly 20 years. Under Emirati sponsorship, Isaias Afwerki, President of Eritrea, and Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, signed on 25 July 2018, a declaration on peace, officially ending two decades of hostility and differences between the two countries.

In a historic step that reflected the belief of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in the importance of peace, and the UAE’s relentless quest to promote ways of coexistence among the different peoples of the world, the UAE concluded a historic peace treaty with the State of Israel on September 15, 2020.

The UAE, during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, played a pivotal role in achieving consensus between the transitional government in Sudan and some armed movements, which resulted in the signing of a peace agreement between the two sides in October of 2020 that ended years of armed conflicts in the region. Darfur, Southern Kordofan and Southern Blue Nile.

Regional links

The Egyptian diplomat pointed to the strength and strength of the UAE’s relations with its regional and geographical surroundings during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, as he was keen to deepen the ties of cooperation between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its peoples, and to achieve integration among them in various fields, which contributed to Achieving many integrative achievements and projects. Sheikh Khalifa has previously chaired two of the Gulf Cooperation Council summits.

Ambassador Hussain Haridi stressed that the UAE during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him) became one of the most important and prominent countries represented in the United Nations and its affiliated institutions, led by the Security Council, explaining that the UAE during the era of Sheikh Khalifa played influential regional and international roles. Through its active membership in international community organizations, which made it appreciated and respected by the international community and its various institutions and organizations.

International recognition

In appreciation of the active role played by the United Arab Emirates during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in various world issues and events, whether on the regional or international scene, the victory of the United Arab Emirates came on the eleventh of June 2021 as a non-member Permanent member of the UN Security Council, for a period of two years, starting from January 2022.

The United Arab Emirates deservedly deserved membership in the UN Security Council, with a huge credit and an honorable history of international and regional work, which contributed greatly to achieving regional and international security, peace and stability. The victory of the United Arab Emirates for membership in the Security Council was deserved, as it obtained 179 votes from the General Assembly of the United Nations, which reflects the prestigious international position that the UAE has enjoyed among the international community.

During the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the UAE continued its active and active international and regional role by supporting the programs and plans of international labor organizations. Security and stability around the world.

wide circle of relationships

As for Dr. Hoda Ragheb Awad, an expert in international relations affairs and a professor of political science at the American University in Cairo, she stressed in statements to Al-Ittihad the importance of the regional and international status that the United Arab Emirates enjoyed during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. Which was evident in the expansion of the UAE’s regional and international relations, which resulted in the establishment of partnerships and alliances between the UAE and the majority of countries in the world.

During the reign of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations with 189 countries around the world, and there are 110 foreign embassies and 75 general consulates on its soil, as well as the headquarters of 15 regional and international organizations, and the number of its embassies in Abroad to about 70 embassies, 11 consulates, in addition to three permanent missions.

The professor of political science stressed the UAE’s interest during the era of Sheikh Khalifa to play a pivotal role in maintaining security and stability, whether at the Gulf, Arab or global levels, and its continued commitment to support and help brothers and neighboring countries to ward off dangers and strife that aim to destabilize the security and stability of these countries. and their peoples, which has earned them influence and weight internationally and regionally.

During the era of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE participated with great effectiveness in many of the missions and actions of the Peninsula Shield forces seeking to maintain Gulf security, the most prominent and most important of which was during March of the year 2011, when the pioneers of the joint Peninsula Shield forces, including forces from the United Arab Emirates, entered the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bahrain to contribute to maintaining security and order after the protest movement descended into bloodshed and violence.

With the outbreak of a wave of unrest in a number of brotherly Arab countries, and its transformation into chaos that threatens their security and stability, the United Arab Emirates hastened to extend a helping hand to these countries in order to help them maintain internal security and stability.

Balanced Policies

Dr. Nadia Helmy, an expert in international relations and a professor of political science, explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed (may God have mercy on him) was able, within a few years, after assuming the presidency of the UAE on November 3, 2004, to establish A wide network of relations with various countries of the world through a balanced and effective foreign policy, which contributed to making the UAE a “pivotal country” in the Middle East region.

Dr. Nadia pointed out that the regional and international standing of the United Arab Emirates clearly shows in the strength of its passport, which during the era of Sheikh Khalifa achieved an unprecedented leap by topping the list of the most powerful passports in the world, and now represents a “transit visa” to most countries in the world.

During the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stimulated steps and programs to seek to strengthen the UAE’s position in the regional and international arena, so that the Emirati citizen can enter various countries of the world without the need for a prior visa.

The successes of the UAE passport came as a result of the efforts of the Emirati diplomacy during the era of Sheikh Khalifa to establish strategic, political, economic, commercial, cultural and scientific relations and partnerships with various countries of the world, particularly the major countries, which contributed to strengthening the position of the UAE in the international community.