His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayh, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, chaired today the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2022, through video communication technology.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chairman of the Council conveyed the highest congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the new Hijri year to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates and the people The UAE, the Arab and Islamic worlds and all humanity are on this happy occasion, asking God Almighty to bring it back to everyone with good health and wellness.

He stressed that one of the priorities of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa is to contribute to the formation of distinguished competencies in the field of fatwa in the country.. He pointed out that this will be done through the development of training programs and training workshops in the areas of fatwa and legal research aimed at preparing a group of qualified muftis to harmonize texts, purposes and rules. Indeed.

His Excellency said that the Council also seeks to continue innovation and rationalization, as was done in the “Emergency Jurisprudence” conference, which was held during the health crisis to address the problems posed by the Corona pandemic… stressing in the same framework the importance of introducing creative initiatives that contribute to the dissemination of correct legal science and facilitate obtaining fatwas. For respondents and researchers alike.

In this context, he revealed that one of the most important initiatives that the Council intends to work on in the coming period is the “Emirates Encyclopedia for Sharia Fatwas”, which is hoped to be a guide and reference for fatwas regarding the validity of its deductions, the fulfillment of its commitments, the strength of its citations, and its good formulation.

His Excellency expressed the council’s keenness to keep pace with the state’s directions in the areas of spreading peace and tolerance in the region and the world by expanding the circle of partnerships with international bodies of common interest so that the council would play its advisory and guiding role in expressing the original legal opinion, rationalizing and renewing religious discourse, and spreading the values ​​of facilitation and happy coexistence in communities.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the issues presented on its agenda from the new Shariah inquiries received from the various authorities, and decided on the necessary recommendations in their regard.