The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa received 13,056 fatwa requests through the phone and SMS fatwa services during the first week of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH.

In detail, the Fatwa Services Department of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa revealed that the call center received more than 11,846 calls and about 1,210 text messages requesting fatwas from Sharia specialists on jurisprudence and Sharia issues specialized in the field of worship, financial transactions, family issues, and women’s fatwas, indicating that the percentage of The direct response to the legal questions received through the telephone fatwa service amounted to 96.57%.

In this context, His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director General of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, said: “The Council is keen to provide the public with the opportunity to communicate with Sharia specialists throughout the week during the blessed month of Ramadan to meet their needs for fatwas and answer their questions of jurisprudence and Sharia, within the framework of the Council’s keenness To control the legal fatwas in the UAE, and as part of his efforts to unify their reference and organize their affairs and mechanisms for their issuance in the country.

His Excellency Al-Dari confirmed that the Emirates Fatwa Council took all the proactive and expected steps to receive the huge amount of legal and jurisprudential questions and fatwas during the month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH, in addition to opening channels of direct communication with the community throughout the week for the first time.

The call center provides its fatwa services during the holy month of Ramadan from nine in the morning until six in the evening, from Monday to Friday, while inquiries from the public are answered during the weekend from one in the afternoon until six in the evening.

The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa provides telephone and SMS fatwa services in three languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu. Or through the SMS fatwa service at 2535.