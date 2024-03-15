The Emirates Council for Gender Balance participates in a meeting of the Security Council and a session of the Gulf Cooperation Council

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance participated in a number of important meetings and sessions held within the meetings of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters in New York, including a meeting of the Security Council, and a session on the empowerment of women in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, jointly sponsored by the “Gulf Cooperation Council.” And the UAE.

This active participation of the Council comes in light of the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, to strengthen the Council’s global partnerships in order to It contributes to establishing gender balance locally and raising the UAE’s ranking in global indicators, as well as supporting global efforts to accelerate the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, especially the fifth goal on empowering all women and girls, as the UAE was one of the pioneering countries in formulating and adopting these international goals.

Women, security and peace

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, participated in the Arria Formula Security Council meeting, regarding strengthening aspects of cooperation between the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Women, Peace and Security Framework.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said in her speech during the meeting that the UAE firmly believes in the importance of making better use of the main pillars of the international framework for women, peace and security in order to provide the greatest amount of protection for women’s rights, and to achieve their full, equal and meaningful participation in the governmental and private sectors, as well as to ensure A flexible and sustainable international framework.

She stressed the importance of highlighting aspects of cooperation between the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in the Security Council, including the informal group of experts on women, peace and security, with the importance of linking the Convention and the international framework to the sustainable development goals, and taking into account the different frameworks. The list is relevant when promoting the role of women and girls, which contributes to enabling governments working to achieve the 2030 Agenda to align and coordinate their efforts and commitments with these frameworks.

The Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance touched on the efforts of the UAE in this regard, as in 2017 it established a national committee for sustainable development goals to implement the 2030 plan at the national level. At the end of her speech, she stressed that this session and the fruitful discussions that took place in it demonstrated once again The international community has already established a strong framework as a basis for promoting the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, calling on Member States to intensify cooperation to ensure that the potential of this framework is realized in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Gulf achievements

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance also participated in a high-level session on the empowerment of women in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, under the joint sponsorship of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UAE, which focused on the progress achieved in the “Cooperation” countries in the field of gender balance and women’s empowerment, challenges and trends. future. The meeting, in which a group of inspiring women icons participated, provided an opportunity to highlight the great efforts witnessed by the “Cooperation” countries in the field of women’s empowerment, and to share expertise and experiences among them.

In her speech during this session, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri praised the remarkable progress in gender balance in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and said: “Women in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have an influential leadership role in shaping our future, and empowering and involving them in all sectors “It will continue to have a positive impact on economic and social development for many generations to come.”

An integrated care program for women and girls

During her participation in the session, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri highlighted the Emirati experience in supporting and empowering women, as she stressed that the UAE, since its founding, has laid solid foundations to ensure the empowerment of women and girls, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the Federation. The General Women’s Council, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, which was embodied in the implementation of many national programs and specific initiatives that focus on granting women their full right to obtain education and balanced and fair opportunities in all fields.

To achieve this, Her Excellency Mona Al-Marri added that the state is pursuing a comprehensive program to care for women and girls and provide them with all necessary support, especially for the most vulnerable groups among them, including low-income women, widows, divorcees, the elderly, and people of determination.

She pointed to some initiatives in the field of women's empowerment, such as the issuance of the presidential decree stipulating raising the percentage of women's representation in the Federal National Council to 50%, in addition to updating 20 pieces of legislation, including those related to equal wages and the equal right to obtain facilities. Credit and non-discrimination in banking transactions, and enacting laws requiring women to be represented on the boards of directors of companies listed on the capital markets.

She added that women are strongly present in all fields of work, as they represent 66% of