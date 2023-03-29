Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the first meeting of the Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action for the current year, with the aim of discussing a number of vital files, environmental files, national environmental strategies and projects, and pushing the Council’s efforts to contribute to achieving sustainability at the national level in various vital sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi – Ministry of Economy, His Excellency Dr. Hussein Al Rand – Ministry of Health and Community Protection, His Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi – Ministry of Education, His Excellency Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi / Municipality of Al Ain City, and His Excellency Dr. Engineer Khalifa Bin Musabah Al Tunaiji – Department of Agriculture and Livestock Affairs in Sharjah, His Excellency Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Al Zaabi, Department of Municipalities Affairs in Sharjah, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Department of Municipality and Planning Ajman, His Excellency Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Department of Municipality of Umm Al Quwain, and His Excellency Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Department of Municipality of Ras Al Khaimah.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi said during the meeting: “The vision of our wise leadership is in a constant race against time, and a continuous competition to assume global leadership.. The strategy of “We Are the Emirates 2031” in this regard comes with the aim of unifying government work as an integrated system at the federal and local levels, with the aim of strengthening the country’s leadership. among all national indicators.

Her Excellency added: “The Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action is working at a confident pace towards achieving more achievements and efforts in order to create a sustainable future for the UAE.. Its importance lies in the full cooperation between the various concerned authorities in all the emirates of the country in order to unify efforts and achieve the best results during the coming period.” , which witnesses the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and within the framework of the Year of Sustainability, the Council will remain a model for joint national action and make a positive impact on the UAE’s march towards sustainability.

The council discussed a number of topics and files represented in the follow-up to the recommendations of the previous meeting of the Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action, the national framework for environmental sustainability, the national agenda for integrated waste management, the national strategy for desertification 2022-2030, and the industrial census project of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The meeting dealt with a detailed explanation of the Sharjah Pasture Project, the national plan to adopt the green education framework, the national anti-mosquito campaign across the country, and success stories of private sector companies in sustainability.

The Council recommended several recommendations in the scope of the files that were discussed, the most prominent of which was the adoption of the national framework for sustainability within the plans of local authorities, the follow-up of the national agenda for integrated waste management on an annual basis, the formation of a national work team to implement the action plan of the national strategy to combat desertification, and the supervision of the Council to follow up on the implementation of programs and projects. strategy and the extent to which it is achieved in this regard.