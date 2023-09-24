The Emirates Consumer Protection Association announced the launch of strategies aimed at raising awareness and enhancing the efficiency of regulatory mechanisms, with the aim of protecting the consumer and informing him of his rights and duties. This came during an event held by the association at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, on the occasion of recording a world record in the “Encyclopedia.” Guinness World Records announced the launch of the longest awareness mural as part of the “Our Responsibility to Protect” campaign.

The association had launched an awareness mural 100 meters long, 10 meters high, on Al Ittihad Street between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, under the slogan: “Our responsibility is to protect.” Through it, it sought to reach the largest possible segment of the local community, with the aim of making them aware of consumer rights within the Emirates, and organizing… His relationship with merchants, combating commercial fraud and counterfeiting in all its forms and types, and the campaign poster recorded a new achievement added to the country’s impressive record in the Guinness World Records.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Consumer Protection Association, said: “We celebrate the record set by the Association in the Guinness World Records, and we honor our partners in the campaign, which embodies the basic pillars of Federal Law No. 2 of 2006 regarding consumer protection, which the law grants. The right to safety and security, the right to knowledge, and also the right to choose, through which we seek to enhance the consumer’s awareness of his basic rights to acquire the knowledge and skills required to make informed choices between goods and services, and to protect him from fraud and commercial fraud in its various forms, methods and types.”

Al Muhairi added: “The UAE has been keen to protect its citizens, residents, and residents of its good land, and has worked to enact laws and legislation that preserve the rights of consumers and commercial companies. It has also worked to formulate and launch a set of comprehensive strategies that enhance the consumer protection system, raise the level of consumer awareness, and increase the efficiency and strength of The regulatory mechanisms for markets in the country, which enabled our national economy to achieve qualitative leaps, made the country the focus of world attention and an important destination for investors, entrepreneurs and various international brands.”

He continued, “The “Our Responsibility to Protect” campaign and mural, supported by the Ministry of Community Development, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and the country’s regulatory agencies, come within the framework of our commitment to consumer protection and awareness, as the campaign forms part of our various initiatives and activities through which we seek to create a safe environment for the consumer, and enhance… His relationship with companies and brands, and maintaining high levels of confidence in our local markets and the high-quality products and services they provide in all economic and commercial sectors.”

Al Muhairi stated that with the launch of the mural on Al Ittihad Street between the emirates of Sharjah and Dubai, we are inaugurating a new chapter in our relationship with the local consumer, and opening a new page with our partners through which we enhance mutual trust, and here we are meeting together to exchange visions and ideas and launch a brainstorming that opens up broad horizons for us to reach… Concrete solutions to a range of issues and challenges that may face our local markets in light of the expansion of our commercial dealings with the world, the spread of e-commerce and its crossing of borders, and digital openness to other cultures, which increases the risks that the local consumer may face.”

For his part, Mr. Moataz Abida, Head of the Sales Department at Dubizzle, referred to the efforts made by Dubizzle and its commitment to combating fraud and ensuring a safer market for customers on the Internet, and said that in an era in which online transactions have become an essential part of our lives, it has become It is necessary to deal with the challenges that come with it, especially those related to potential fraud,

Paul Shader, Director of Communications and Marketing Operations at Emirates Raffles, said: “Emirates Raffles’ sponsorship of the ‘Our Responsibility to Protect’ initiative stems from our commitment to a leading global reputation characterized by comprehensiveness, transparency, and the highest international standards in our operations, and based on our being an institution based on good practices. Social Responsibility We are proud to be at the forefront of supporting initiatives that make the future of individuals and society as a whole better and brighter.