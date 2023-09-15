The Emirates Consumer Protection Association launched its huge awareness billboard located on Al Ittihad Street between the Emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, which came in support of its awareness campaign “Our Responsibility to Protect.” The Association seeks, through its mural, to reach the largest possible segment of the local community, with the aim of making them aware of consumer rights within the Emirates, and organizing… His relationship with merchants, and combating commercial fraud in its various methods and types.

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa bin Uzair Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Consumer Protection Association, and members of its Board of Directors, as well as Mr. Haider Khan, CEO of Dubizzle and the Group President in the Middle East and North Africa, Mr. Paul Shader, Director of Communications and Marketing Operations at the Emirates Draws, and a group of personalities, representatives of the participating companies, and the media.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Consumer Protection Association, Mohammed Khalifa bin Uzair Al Muhairi, stressed the importance of the “Our Responsibility to Protect” campaign and the goals it seeks to achieve in order to reach all segments of society. He said: “In recent years, the UAE has been able to achieve qualitative economic leaps, which have made it the focus of the world’s attention and an important destination for investors, entrepreneurs and various international brands. In keeping with these leaps, the country has worked to create a safe environment for the consumer, guaranteeing his rights and knowing his duties as well. It has also been keen to ensure Providing all the correct information regarding the various types of goods that the consumer buys or uses, in order to ensure that he receives a variety of services characterized by their high quality in all economic and commercial sectors.”

Al Muhairi pointed out that the launch of the awareness painting came with the aim of supporting the campaign and conveying the messages and objectives of the Emirates Consumer Protection Association to all segments of society. He continued: “We aim, through the awareness painting ‘Our Responsibility to Protect’, to urge companies to contribute to spreading and deepening societal awareness of consumer rights.” He stressed the association’s interest in continuing various awareness campaigns without being tied to specific seasons or occasions, explaining at the same time the association’s goals and objectives in consumer protection and its efforts to combat commercial fraud.

Al Muhairi expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Economy for the support it provides to the association as a public benefit association that contributes to achieving the goals that the ministry seeks to achieve, most important of which is protecting the markets and the consumer from any fraud, manipulation, forgery, and everything that might compromise economic security.

It is noteworthy that the awareness billboard brings together more than 100 well-known brands on the local and international scene, which confirms the extent of support enjoyed by the “Our Responsibility to Protect” campaign and its objectives. An honorary ceremony is scheduled to be held on the 24th of this month at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to honor the partners, supporters and work team. As well as a dialogue session on the laws and methods of combating commercial fraud.