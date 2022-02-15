Ras Al Khaimah (Union)

The Emirates Club management and companies meeting stressed the importance of giving priority to work in the next stage for the first team and its needs, standing behind the “falcons”, providing all the elements of support necessary to get out in a good way in the ranking ladder, and moving forward to delight the club’s fans who are waiting for the management and team to present the image that befits On behalf of the club.

This came during a meeting of the club’s management and companies in the hall of the late, God willing, Saud Ali Musabah Al Nuaimi at the club’s headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, headed by Youssef Allah Al-Batran, and in the presence of Walid Muhammad Abdul Karim, the second deputy chairman of the board, and members behind Salem bin Anbar, Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Taweel. Yousef Ali Al Balushi, Jamal Ahmed Al Qursi, Thani Salem Al Shehhi, Mansour Hussein Ibrahim, Sheikha Hussein Ali Al Ali.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors welcomed the members and thanked, on behalf of the Board, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Club, for the great support that The council obtained it during the last period, and the permanent directives of the administration on the necessity of paying attention to and upgrading youth and sports and developing their capabilities.

The meeting dealt with a review of the reports on the career of the first team, the age groups, athletics and finance, the cultural and media committee, and women’s activities, and a study of the upcoming needs to develop the club’s administrative work system.

The members of the Board of Directors praised the great work at the level of the Sunni stages and athletics, and the remarkable achievements in terms of results and medals, which confirms the great effort made by the officials on these teams and the hard and distinguished work, which resulted in the selection of nearly 10 players for the Sunni teams of various stages and also the rise of my 17 teams And 16-year-old football teams for the elite league, and the 15- and 13-year-old teams topped their group in the league.

The administration praised the athletics team’s achievement of first place in the President’s Cup at the state level, and praised the professionalism of the work in the media center, which contributed to highlighting the club’s various events and activities in a distinctive image that elevates the club, and the meeting also sent a letter of thanks to the Emirates Women’s Club ambassadors team , headed by Arefa Al-Falahi and commending the work that has been achieved so far, which confirms the social message of the club and its role in interacting with various events and various programs.

The meeting recommended studying the establishment of new sub-stadiums for the Sunni groups, given the large numbers that flock to the club from all age groups, young people, juniors and cubs, and studying adding some new games in the club in the near future to increase the attraction of young people.

At the conclusion of the meetings, Yousef Al-Batran said: “The administration seeks to lay foundations and programs for the advancement of all the club’s affairs, and there will be continuous meetings for the good and interest of the club, its affiliates and its fans.

He concluded: “I thank my fellow board members for the great efforts they make and the active and daily attendance to follow up on the work entrusted to them, which confirms the bright future of the club’s teams and affiliates.”