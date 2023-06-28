The Emirates Charity Association distributed 1,050 sacrificial meat to 4,200 families inside and outside the country this year.

The Secretary-General of the Society, Abdullah Saeed Al-Tunaiji, confirmed the distribution of 210 sacrifices to 840 families inside the country, including families of orphans, widows, people with limited income, and groups registered as eligible for humanitarian aid and registered in the association’s lists within the emirate, in addition to distributing 840 sacrifices to 3,360 needy families outside the country.