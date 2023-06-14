The Emirates Balloon team continues its latest technical preparations to launch the UAE balloon under the slogan “UAE ONE”, from the capital, Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the country’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” in November 2023, to tour all the emirates of the country And then the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Head of the Emirates Balloon, said that this work, which will be launched by the “Emirates Balloon” within the 15th edition of the Emirates International Balloon Festival, also coincides with the country’s celebrations of the National Day on the second of December of each year, with the participation of a number of countries and international teams.

The Emirates Balloon team is currently visiting the British capital, London, where the balloon is being manufactured, in order to supervise the latest equipment for the balloon, and sign a number of agreements to operate the Emirates Balloon fleet at the regional and global levels.