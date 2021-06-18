The establishment of the federal state in the seven Arab Emirates was a source of great hopes and igniting passions and feelings, feelings that characterized most of the reactions of citizens and in all parts of the country, especially those who were aware at the time of the dangers surrounding the region, and they have a great deal of education and awareness political.

At that stage, it was said that if the federal state had wanted to take a single superior position in the affairs of the country, it could have done so easily, but none of that happened due to the wisdom of the leaders who were establishing a solid state. The Founding Fathers were skilled captains who cleverly and wisely steered the ship to safety, and delivered it to him with ease and ease. In addition, citizens of all categories and local affiliations were real supporters of everything that was happening regarding the establishment of the federal state.

Citizens were ready to accept what their sheikhs and leaders saw as being in their interest and in the interest of the nation, and that it would provide them with better conditions than those they were going through.

The federal state, since its first inception, was and was and has become what it has now become in terms of progress, strength and resilience, but it did not make promises to the citizens that it would immediately rid them of the shortcomings of the reality they were living in before its establishment.

And what it did in fact was that it confronted them as a people aware of the difficult realities that the country was experiencing in its present and its reality at the time as a result of Britain’s intention of an immediate political and military withdrawal, and the repercussions that would result from that on both the internal and external levels, and that they, as a people, had to work hard and persevere to address what might happen.

What made the federal state the most prominent phenomenon in the history of the region is the emergence of an emerging situation in human life as the beginning of a blessed process for the reconstruction of the land and what is on it.

What was happening was a quick response to national problems threatening the existence and the future that erupted without warning, after the region remained for about one hundred and fifty years under British protection, as it was imposed by the rapid developments that were taking place at the moment.

What I would like to say is that the establishment of the federal state is not a reform process carried out by a group willing to carry out pre-planned reforms, but rather a process of radical establishment of a lofty and impregnable entity.

Regardless of the details that motivated the seven rulers to conclude the federal agreement when they found themselves in front of the decisive moments that suddenly and without warning appeared before them after many years of their country’s rule, and they exercised their authority in their emirates, politically, economically and socially without fear or apprehension of any outside ambitions or interference. And naturally and usual in light of the protection agreements that were concluded with Britain. The task that the people of the UAE found themselves facing and had to perform was to protect their homeland, lands, themselves, reality and future, and to revive the economy of their country, according to which they lived at the limit of subsistence.

This means that his mission as a leadership and a people was not just translating projects and plans that had been developed long in advance for reform and turning them into reality, but rather it was deeper, more dangerous and more severe, as they had to start from scratch almost in everything. Yes, some reforms were carried out for issues that existed before the federal agreement and the establishment of the federal state, and some of those reforms were successful and became permanent manifestations in the life of the state and society, but the new construction was the master of the situation, as everything lasted in the life of the state and society, and its brilliant results appeared On the lives of citizens, that is, it directly affects their near and far future, leaving behind a rich national heritage of brilliant achievements.

* Emirati writer