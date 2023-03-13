The association expected that the start of the blessed month of Ramadan astronomically for most countries will be on Thursday, March 23, and the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the first of Shawwal, will be on Friday, April 21, and accordingly the number of the holy month this year will be 29 days.

The association indicated that the birth of the crescent of Ramadan will be at 9:23 pm on Tuesday, March 21, while the sunset of the crescent will be on Wednesday, March 22 at 07:23 pm, when sighting of the crescent of the holy month will be possible.

The association’s statement said that the blessed month of Ramadan comes in the spring, when the weather will generally be moderate at night, and during it will be the season of Sarayat, known as thunderstorms.

The association pointed out that fasting hours will be about 13 hours and thirty minutes at the beginning of the month, while they will be 14 hours and 13 minutes at the end of the holy month.

The association confirmed that the expectations in its report are according to astronomical calculations, and that the official entry of the holy month is in accordance with the announcement of the committee in charge of investigating the crescent.