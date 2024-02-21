The UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt completed a review of the initial design of the mission during the period from February 19 to 21, which is considered a major stage in ensuring the success and safety of the space mission, in addition to highlighting the latest details and developments about it..

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said that the UAE today plays a decisive role in shaping the features of the global space exploration map, by adopting missions of high ambition and applying the highest standards of quality and safety in its space missions..

He added that the final stage of designing the UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt represents more than just a technical step; It reflects the agency’s strategic vision and continuous development to support the achievement of its scientific goals and enhance the UAE’s position as one of the pioneers in this vital sector.

He continued: “We affirm our commitment to moving forward towards achieving achievements that contribute to advancing the scientific progress of humanity, and motivating a new generation of scientists and explorers to continue our journey towards the stars, in addition to expanding strategic partnerships with scientific and academic institutions locally and globally, in a way that enriches our mission with the knowledge and technical resources available and enhances “Our chances of success in current and future missions.”

The scientific team for the Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt, leaders and employees of the Emirates Space Agency, along with strategic partners, knowledge partners, companies and institutions from the private and governmental sectors at the national level participated in the series of meetings..

The mission extends over a period of 13 years, divided into 6 years to develop and design the spacecraft, and 7 years to explore the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and conduct a series of close maneuvers to collect data for the first time on seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt, ending with the seventh asteroid, “Justitia.”

It will be loaded into a vehicle “MBR Explorer, a group of advanced scientific instruments that will work together to achieve the scientific objectives of the mission, which revolve around understanding the origins and evolution of water-rich asteroids and estimating the possibility of using these asteroids as resources for future space exploration missions..

The mission will measure the surface composition, geology, and internal density of several asteroids in the main asteroid belt, in addition to measuring temperatures and thermophysical properties on multiple asteroids to evaluate their surface evolution and history..

For his part, Mohsen Al-Awadhi, Director of the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt, explained that the national team participating in the mission includes members who are graduates of the National Space Academy, one of the initiatives of the National Space Fund, which contributes a pivotal role in enhancing the sustainability of national space programs and promoting the development of human capital..

He added that this expansion of team members comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities in the field of space science and exploration, relying on investment in national cadres and developing their scientific and technical skills..

He pointed out that a number of national companies will lead the design of the landing vehicle on the “Justicia” asteroid, including the companies “Space 971” and “Sadeem” Space Solutions, which will enhance national cooperation and the transfer and exchange of knowledge, adding, “This joint cooperation will enhance the capabilities and future potential of the sector.” space at the national level, in addition to supporting and improving local manufacturing and development capabilities and creating new opportunities for the private sector.”

The Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt is witnessing broad national cooperation that includes a group of academic partners and hardware development partners, which include: Khalifa University of Science and Technology, New York University Abu Dhabi, the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University, and national institutions such as the Institute of Technological Innovation and the “Technological Innovation Institute.” Yahsat, local and international partners from the private sector, in addition to partnerships with local and international agencies, institutions and universities such as the Italian Space Agency, the University of Colorado, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University in the United States..

Since the announcement of the mission, the Emirates Space Agency has hosted a series of local and international workshops, including a workshop entitled “Space… A World of Opportunities,” which attracted great interest with the participation of more than 160 participants from various parts of the country, and contributed to highlighting the opportunities available to companies. Within the mission, and to share the map of continuous support and development of research, innovation and valuable expertise for participants in the rapidly growing global space market.