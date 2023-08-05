Ihab Al-Rifai (Abu Dhabi)

Statistics from the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi showed that the UAE has the largest number of resettled Arabian Oryx, with a total of 1,595 head, according to the regional survey carried out by the Authority last year for programs to resettle the Arabian Oryx and assess management practices and factors affecting the natural behavior of animals. The survey included 2,632 oryx. Arab countries in four participating countries, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and Jordan, and included 7 targeted resettlement programs.

The UAE includes 61% of the total number covered by the survey, of which 1,056 heads are in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, representing 66% of the oryx in the country, and 539 heads are in the Emirate of Dubai, representing 34% of the oryx in the country.

The General Secretariat for the Conservation of the Arabian Oryx, with the support of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi and other regional partners, had developed a strategic action plan for the period 2022-2026. Priorities for the management of the Arabian Oryx were identified, prospects and opportunities for cooperation were explored, and conservation efforts were strengthened. It has also developed first-of-its-kind interactive digital animations about the Arabian Oryx to enhance public awareness

The UAE ranked first in terms of numbers of relocated Arabian Oryx in the four countries included in the survey, as the number of Arabian Oryx reached 1,595 heads, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked second, with 799 heads, and in the Sultanate of Oman, the number of Arabian Oryx reached 143 heads. Jordan ranks fourth with 95 heads of Arabian Oryx.

The aerial survey carried out by the Environment Agency for the Arabian Oryx Reserve, during November 2020, revealed an increase in the number of oryx inside the reserve by up to 22% compared to previous studies, which enhances the indicators of the success of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s program to resettle the Arabian Oryx, which was launched in 2020. 2007 with a herd of no more than 160 heads, to reach today 946 heads. The survey aims to count the numbers of Arabian oryx, reem gazelles and other species that live within the boundaries of the reserve, which covers an area of ​​approximately 6,000 square kilometres, and is considered the largest natural reserve in the United Arab Emirates. Programs for the protection of species in their natural habitats. This program is considered the second comprehensive aerial survey of the Arabian Oryx Reserve after the previous survey that was carried out in March 2017. A total of 83 young oryx animals (calves) were recorded, which constitute 8.8% of the total size of the Arabian Oryx. total herd. Based on a comparison of high-quality photographs, the work team determined the sex composition of a representative sample of the Arabian Oryx herd in the reserve. Females constituted the largest percentage of the herd size, with a total rate of 76.5%. The study aimed to provide accurate statistics for the numbers of the Arabian Oryx within the boundaries of the Arabian Oryx Reserve, to study the areas of distribution and spread of the Arabian Oryx herds within the boundaries of the Reserve, to count and census the reem gazelle, to study its areas of spread within the reserve, and to increase the available information about the sex composition and the average age of the Arabian Oryx herd. The information collected contributed to the development of a set of technical recommendations emanating from scientific foundations in order to improve the procedures of managing the reserve and the programs for the resettlement of the Arabian Oryx and other species within it.

The Arabian Oryx is known locally as “Al-Wadihi” and is a medium-sized mammal weighing up to 80 kilograms. It is characterized by white color in most of the body, except for the face and feet, which are dark in color. Their horns are very long and straight or slightly curved, and the males’ horns are thicker and shorter than the females’ horns. It has wide hooves that facilitate its movement on soft sand.

Oryx can track rainfall and the growth of new plants from a distance of up to 90 km, and the young of this species can stand and walk after one hour from birth, and it has a unique circulation system in its head to keep its temperature moderate.

The Arabian Oryx was exposed to many challenges that put it on the list of endangered species, as it was hunted in the past for its meat and skin. Habitat loss, due to construction and development activities, has also contributed to a sharp decline in the numbers of this wild species.