Aachen (WAM)

The Emirates Arabian Horse Association signed a memorandum of understanding with its German counterpart, aiming to enhance cooperation in the field of exchanging research on Arabian horses and their origins, and adopting a common link between the records of the two associations, with regard to breeds and research into their lineages and mutual benefit from studies, programs and events on Arabian horses.

The memorandum was signed yesterday in the German city of Aachen, on the sidelines of the All Nations Cup tournament organized by the German Association, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and Manfred Gidzeny, President of the German Arabian Horse Association.

Under the memorandum, the two societies will exchange knowledge and research on horse breeding techniques and methods for preserving their breeds, in addition to their contribution to documenting horse genealogy records in an innovative way that facilitates research and census operations.

The memorandum represents a qualitative leap in the path of interest in Arabian horses in the Emirates, one of the developed European countries, contributing to harnessing the latest technology programs to serve owners, breeders and exhibitors, and providing an inspiring model in the sustainability of work on developing all services and programs.