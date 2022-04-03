Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The vast difference in the points balance, which reaches 30 points, and the arrangement between the Emirates team, which is in the last place with 9 points, and its guest Al-Wahda “runner-up” with 39 points, does not cancel the importance of facing tomorrow “Monday”, which represents a “bottleneck” in the journey. “Al-Suqur” towards survival, and “Al-Annabi” ambitions to pursue Al-Ain, the leader with 46 points.

“The Falcons” is counting on the development of the team’s performance under the supervision of its Egyptian coach Ayman Al-Ramadi, who succeeded in leading it to gain 8 points in the past rounds, since taking over the task in the 12th week, hoping to reach the “12th point” to revive its chances of staying in the professional league teams.

Certainly, the “owners of the land” task will not be easy for its guest Al-Wahda, which seeks to overcome the effects of the loss of “El Clasico”, in the last round against Al-Ain 0-1, which was followed by a 0-3 loss against Al-Jazira in the match to determine the third place in the Professional League Cup.

The guests are armed with the advantage of direct confrontations against the host of the land, by winning 11 of the 17 matches that brought the two teams together in the league, while the “falcons” are looking to restore the memory of winning against “Al Annabi” in particular after losing in the last 6 direct confrontations in the league.

The “Falcons” players are aware of the difficulty of facing the runner-up, as well as the runner-up in the league’s strongest attack, with 35 goals, while the task of the home attack, ranked the weakest attack in the league with 14 goals, will be more difficult in front of the guest’s defenses, which conceded only 14 goals. , to be the strongest defense equally with the eye.