When the UAE is a guest of honor at the G20 summit held in India, this means a new recognition of its active role in strengthening the global economy, a renewed appreciation for its balanced, active and positive foreign policies, and its enormous ability as a positive force working for the benefit of humanity.

There are several justifications behind this presence, most notably: the UAE’s firm commitment to multilateral cooperation and active participation in international forums to promote economic growth and equitable development throughout the world, by building partnerships that benefit generations.

In addition to this, the UAE’s long history of stimulating international trade, and our country’s renewed commitment to mobilizing efforts to confront economic challenges and formulate sustainable solutions that create a promising future, after we have achieved remarkable achievements, not the least of which is the maturity of our economic model and qualitative leaps in terms of growth and diversification.

Another thing that our participation in the summit indicates is the UAE’s centrality to the free flow of goods around the world, as it is a vital bridge between Asia, Europe and Africa, in addition to its status as a global center for trade and business, in addition to being a reliable trading partner for major economies, including the “Group of Twenty”, which has more than The balance of direct Emirati investments in its countries amounted to $215 billion by the end of 2021, with a share of 92.5% of Emirati investments around the world, while the total balance of investments of the “20” countries combined in the Emirates reached more than $74.2 billion, with a share of 43.3% of the total foreign direct investment. .

It is no secret that this strong state participation provides a valuable opportunity for greater compatibility between the COP28 agenda and the G20 agenda – which raises the slogan “One Land, One Family, One Future” – by exploiting the aspects of mutual interaction between discussions and initiatives on climate action and the transition to climate change. Energy and financing sustainable development.

We deserve that our country will be a major player in shaping the future of the world, and a reliable partner in developing its trade system, and inspiring it with solutions that go beyond its needs to serve its future. Perhaps the most eloquent expression of this merit and that confidence are the words that the American President addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, may God protect him, after the announcement of the “economic corridor,” when he literally said: Thank you, Your Highness.. “If it were not for you, we would not be here.”