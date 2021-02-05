When the United Nations General Assembly declared February 4 to be the International Day of Human Fraternity, that was an advanced awareness of the paramount importance of a road that unites the dispersed and unites the dispersed from around narrow ideologies, and they found in the “Abu Dhabi for Human Fraternity” document a leak and hope for creating more humanity. Solidarity and cooperation.

On the International Day of Human Fraternity, everyone paused in front of the most beneficial and lofty thing in the document, which is that it broadcasts real hope, and overlooked the limits of questioning the ability of those with good intentions to create a more coherent, peaceful and fraternal world. And detainees in the darkness of the den of hostilities

Through that document, the United Arab Emirates presented a creative model and contrary to the known, the familiar and the described, from the inevitable paths of collision between followers of religions. The Pope of the Roman Catholic Church and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Mosque showed a real possibility of sincere emotional rapprochement, and the picture is in a thousand words as they say. The memory of the image preserved for us how the good sheikh met with Pope Francis with sincere embrace, so that the scene reflected a vivid example embodied in the culture of brotherhood, despite the apparent difference in language, race, culture and sect. But love overshadowed them, and brotherhood spread the wings of reconciliation over them. The way to work for the common good was the practical response to the geeks, who considered the story a kind of “utopia” in the era of globalization that commodified man.

During the past year, the United Arab Emirates showed the sincerity of its vision and conviction in the path of human fraternity, which was represented in three scenes:

The first: When the emerging Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, and it seemed that there were those who had no one to remember, especially in countries that were considered hotbeds of the epidemic, and from here the UAE set out to establish its human city, the one that received patients without discrimination on the basis of ethnicity or religion, It considered and still is that the human being is the issue and the human being the solution.

The second: The UAE and the whole world, and with the testimony of the Vatican metropolis, were considered a modernist example of the good Samaritan model, one that did not stop helping the stranger before soon, and its planes flew in the international airspace, carrying hope and brotherly feeling, before providing medicine, food and clothing to the most needy around the ball The ground, and the good of the Emirates reached the Amazon forests in Latin America, to save those who were besieged by hunger, and reached a brotherhood for them in humanity, before poverty erupted its teeth in their lives and their future, and the Emirati response to the mystery of hope was present.

The third: The Emirates did not neglect the spiritual aspect of the brotherhood in humanity, which was represented in the call through the “Supreme Committee”, which emerged from the spirit of the document to follow up its work on the ground, until the day of prayer on the fourteenth of last May. Millions of people around the world have answered the call in a phenomenon that has never happened before. This breaks down that our contemporary world under the “Document of Human Fraternity,” is not the same as before it. In his last papal message “We are all brothers”, Pope Francis urges us to build a fraternal society that fosters education on dialogue in order to eradicate the “virus of radical individualism” and to pave the way for everyone to present their best.

The global celebration of Brotherhood Day, and the great momentum and welcome in it around the world, showed that the concept that the UAE presented to the world should make us remember once a year our ability to live a new global solidarity.

* An Egyptian writer