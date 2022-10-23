Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt have solid and distinguished relations that have arisen since the establishment of the Union of the Emirates, whose foundations were laid by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, hand in hand with his contemporaries of his brothers who took over the presidency of Egypt. With growth and development over the successive decades, relations based on complementarity, mutual cooperation and the promotion of common interests. The strong bonds of brotherhood and solid friendship between the two countries, leadership and people, were woven into a role model in the bilateral relations between Arab countries, and their resonance and impact were reflected in various fields, and at all levels. Cooperat. The relations between the people of the UAE and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt go back to the middle of the last century, through educational and medical missions that arrived in the Emirates, and they played an important role in spreading modern formal education in the Emirates.

The statements of the leadership in the two brotherly countries reflect the strength, privacy and depth of the Emirati-Egyptian relations at various stages, and at all levels. Most of these statements came in exceptional times, and transcended their political framework and media context to preserve the memory and hearts of the two peoples, and became immortal statements, expressing the solid bonds of brotherhood and feelings of friendship. The deep ties that bind the two countries, the leadership and the people, and confirm the reality of the permanent and absolute support and support between the two sides.

Among the sayings of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace: “The renaissance of Egypt is a renaissance for all Arabs, and I have advised my sons to always be on the side of Egypt, and this is my will, I repeat it to them before you, that they always be on the side of Egypt, this is the way to achieve glory for the Arabs. For the Arabs, Egypt is the heart, and if the heart stops, life will not be written for the Arabs.”

This is always confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, when His Highness said: “Egypt is a major Arab country and a main pillar of Arab security. ».

As for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from His Highness’ sayings:

“History has taught us that when Egypt is strong, it is able to breathe life into the nation and renew its renaissance.. Egypt is the kenana of the merciful.. the home of peace.. and the heart of Arabism.. it has the best soldiers on earth, and with it and with it history is made.” “Egypt is a second homeland for us.. just as the Emirates is a second homeland for the Egyptians.. we have what they have and we have what they owe.” “Our standing with Egypt… is love for its people… and a duty in its right”… “Egypt is the home of history, thought, culture and science… a country of security and safety thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of its sons and with the support of its brothers and friends.”

As for His Excellency, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, from his sayings about the strong relations between the two countries:

“I followed with great interest the speech of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God protect him, to the brotherly Emirati people, in which he laid out a clear road map for prosperity, development and brotherhood… I would like to commend the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has manifested itself in many situations over the past years, and which I am confident that the UAE and the world will benefit from during the coming period. I reaffirm our determination to strengthen relations of brotherhood and cooperation and transfer them to broader horizons under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Statements that reflect the strength of relations

Both countries maintain close relations based on mutual respect, appreciation and common interests that are always at the best levels and develop at an unprecedented rate. The two countries led many strategic files in the region and succeeded in the wisdom of their leaders in maintaining the sovereignty of security and stability and supporting international peace, as it supports comprehensive and growing cooperation. There is a consensus between the UAE and Egypt in the foreign policy of the two countries, as they agree on the importance of a political settlement of the region’s crises in support of development efforts, in order to preserve the capabilities of peoples, in order to preserve regional peace and to preserve the unity and integrity of Arab lands.

Official Egyptian-Emirati relations go back to 1971, when the union was established, and the establishment of the United Arab Emirates was announced under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

Egypt fully supported and fully recognized the territorial integrity of the United Arab Emirates, and upon the announcement of the establishment of the union, Egypt was one of the first countries to recognize it and support its presence at the international and regional levels as the cornerstone of security and stability and a new point of strength for the Arab nation.

Since its inception, the Egyptian-Emirati relations have been characterized by privacy and mutual respect, under the umbrella of the bonds of brotherhood and friendship that bind the two countries, the leadership and the people, and have been reflected in various political, economic, commercial, social and cultural aspects.

Notable stations

The educational and medical missions in the middle of the last century, which came from Egypt to the Emirates, contributed to the dissemination of modern formal education in the Emirates and the development of the health field. During the sixties and before the establishment of the Union, there were student missions that included Emirati students to study in Egypt.

In 1973, the UAE stood by Egypt and supported its right to restore its occupied lands. History records the immortal saying of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, in support of Arab solidarity: “Arab oil is not more precious than Arab blood.”