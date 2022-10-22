Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Egypt was one of the first countries that supported the establishment of the union of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, and was quick to recognize it, and it exchanged relations at the level of embassies, in addition to many prominent stations in the brotherly relations that bring the two countries together in various fields.

In the early 1970s, Cairo played a major role in supporting the UAE internationally and regionally, as it was a pillar of security and stability and a new addition to the power of the Arabs. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, gifted the late Egyptian President Mohamed Anwar Sadat, during his visit to him in 1971, the Al Nahyan scarf, in appreciation of his role in supporting the establishment of the union. Egypt provided great support to the Emirates at this early stage of the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially with the delegations of teachers, engineers and doctors that the UAE received, as well as Egypt opening its arms to receive Emirati students warmly.

Following the June 30 revolution in Egypt in 2013, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, called in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on September 28 of the same year, to provide support to the Egyptian government and the Egyptian economy, in order to enhance Egypt’s march towards Progress and prosperity, the same year that witnessed an important visit by His Highness to Egypt.

The UAE took the initiative to assist the Egyptian side, as well as to participate in major investments to support the state. History will not forget the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during his participation in the Egyptian Economic Conference in March 2015. His Highness said, “Our standing with Egypt in these circumstances is not hatred for anyone, but out of love for its people, and it is not a favor for anyone, but a duty in its right,” and His Highness affirmed that “the UAE will always remain with Egypt.”

“Gulf security is part of Egypt’s security.” An Egyptian pledge

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi always repeats the saying: “Gulf security is the security of Egypt,” a statement that has become a method for the Egyptian state in the recent period, in appreciation of the Gulf’s role, especially the Emirati, in supporting Egypt and its people, after the period of security, political and economic instability that It took place between 2011 and 2013.

Egypt joined Operation Decisive Storm, which began in 2015, and participated in confronting the threat to global navigation in the Bab al-Mandab strait, which is a threat to Gulf national security and the entire Arab national security.

Honoring

In November 2019, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when His Highness was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, awarded the Egyptian President, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Order of Zayed, which is the highest decoration offered by the UAE to the kings, presidents and leaders of countries. In recognition of his prominent role in supporting the close historical brotherly relations.