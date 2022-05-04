Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Emirates Club Stadium will witness, at six o’clock tomorrow evening, “Thursday”, a confrontation that brings together the Emirates team, the owner of the land and the public, and Baniyas, in the opening of the “22nd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which accepts all possibilities, not only because the cards in the two teams are exposed, but Because the “falcons” are waiting for a strong start with their new coach, Badr Tabib, who took over the task instead of Ayman Al-Ramadi and won his third victory this season, and progressed a step from the bottom, hoping to achieve the dream of staying in the last meters, while Bani Yas coach Daniel Issaila demands his players With the ninth victory this season, and progress in the standings, in search of a better position than the seventh.

The confrontation is the 16th in the history of the two teams’ meetings, where Baniyas has 9 victories, compared to 3 victories for the Emirates team, and a draw in 3 matches. Baniyas scored 38 goals against the “Al-Suqur”, who beat his opponent with 28 goals.