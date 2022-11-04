Since its establishment, the United Arab Emirates has witnessed a remarkable development in all economic fields and by all development standards.
From the dependence on pearling and limited agricultural production during the early stages of the union, the state set out to reach the global levels it has now – witnessed by far and near – of economic and cultural diversity, which paved the way for the state to turn into a magnet for international companies, businessmen and investors from different countries. Nationalities, cultures and ethnicities who are looking for a decent and decent work environment and infrastructure with the highest international standards, legislative systems that guarantee workers’ rights in a balanced manner while ensuring the rights of employers, and productive activities based on a global economic model based on knowledge and future energy.
An inspiring destination that guarantees the best living and working options.
In the Doing Business report issued by the World Bank, the UAE ranked 16th globally and first in the Arab world. This is primarily due to a smooth tax system and successful regulatory reforms that have proven the country to be a magnet for start-ups by facilitating and developing the business environment. John Rabe, CEO of NATIXIS, a global asset management company with approximately $1,389 billion in assets under management, says that the UAE offers the perfect blend of disparate cultures and global business practices thanks to the steady growth of talent that flocks to the country as a result of Fewer administrative restrictions compared to other countries.
Rabi describes the UAE as a safe haven for investment and businessmen of various nationalities.
In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, he explained that the UAE is characterized by an attractive business environment, and is classified as one of the most distinguished emerging markets in the world.
For his part, Luca Jahir, former president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says that the UAE provides great investment opportunities not only in the region, but in a number of parts of the world, especially in Africa, stressing that the UAE’s efforts to achieve economic diversification are of great importance in This region of the world.
He explained that the UAE’s economic diversification efforts are necessary to ensure the well-being of future generations, as the UAE is making huge investments in the field of artificial intelligence, an area that represents a major challenge in other regions of the world.
Foster environment.
The UAE believes that building multinational teams pays off for companies by helping them attract and retain the most diverse and talented employees. Here lies the flexibility of a friendly environment for education in the country, which attracts large numbers of students from all over the world.
The United Kingdom, for example, seeks to increase the number of British universities in the Emirates and benefit from the smart government model in the Emirates, according to Nazim Al-Zahawi, the former British Minister of Education.
Al-Zahawi told WAM that the UAE government is keen on innovation, not only in the field of education, but in all sectors of government, and with the model of the e-government program here, there is a lot to learn from the UAE as we seek to exchange best practices.
It is clear from the foregoing that diversity, acceptance and respect of the other and the dissemination of the values of peace and coexistence, at a time when many regions of the world suffer from the existence of an environment incubating extremism and division, is one of the most important characteristics that make the other aspire to live in the UAE and want his countries to follow the example of it.
