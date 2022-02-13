The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature concluded its fourteenth session, which was organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and in cooperation with the founding partners, Emirates Airlines and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture”. The authority concerned with heritage, arts and culture in the Emirate of Dubai.

The 2022 edition, the largest since the launch of the festival, was an unparalleled success, with the participation of more than 180 writers from 47 countries.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the official opening ceremony, which began on February 4, in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

The ceremony included performances and readings by famous creators such as Sasha Bates, Danabel Gutierrez, Arqam, Amal Al-Sahlawi, Salma Siri, Ashraf Al-Ashmawy and Ben Miller on the theme of the 14th session “Here comes the sunrise”, followed by a distinguished musical performance by the Dubai Youth Choir. The Repton School Choir.

Ahlam Blouki, director of the festival, expressed her great happiness with the festival’s session and said: “This festival was a wonderful experience, and this session gained additional importance as we experienced the extent of the thirst for an atmosphere of creativity, literature and culture. Everyone is in conversations about thought-provoking topics, which is what the festival really looks forward to… The festival has brought writers and their readers back together.”

She added: “I must mention that without the support of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation and our sponsors, especially the main sponsor, Emirates Airlines and our founding partner, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, this success would not have been achieved, and I would like to extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped us. In this celebration of culture and literature in the most beautiful and finest way… This great event requires a lot of hard work, so I would like to thank all the volunteers who dedicated themselves to making the festival a success, especially the Emirates Literature Foundation team, who worked tirelessly throughout the year to present the festival in the best possible way.”

Tickets for many sessions during the festival were sold out, and the turnout was unparalleled for many of the sessions and workshops, most notably the activities of the multi-talented writer David Williams, a private dinner with Italian culinary maestro, Alessandro Borghese, an inspiring session with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, as well as sessions by the experienced writer, Ahmed Murad, famous jewelry designer Azza Fahmy, YouTuber Ahmed Al-Ghandour, French-Japanese animator Ken Artaud, writer Toshikazu Kawaguchi, writer Sarah Gay Forden, author of Gucci House and author Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgeton series. The space travel session with NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri was very popular with visitors.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates Senior Vice President of Communications, Marketing and Branding, said: “Being a supporter of the festival since its inception, bringing together readers and literature enthusiasts with their favorite writers and authors remains at the core of our sponsorship. This year’s edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has attracted Some of the world’s most famous novel and story writers and authors, who have shared their ideas and visions with the audience to imagine the world in a new way… We look forward to repeating the success in another edition next year to continue enriching the literary scene in the UAE.”

On February 3rd, the Emirati Day, which is concerned with Emirati writers, hosted a large number of Emirati creators, most notably His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, who had an interesting participation about his life and work, and a series of readings with writers Ibrahim Ali Khadem, Nadia Al-Najjar and Salha Obaid, in addition to For an interview with Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor and many others.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Executive Director of the Arts and Letters Sector at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, expressed his pride in the success of this edition of the festival, which he saw as “proving, year after year, its important position among members of society of all stripes, as it provides a wonderful opportunity for lovers of culture and literature to communicate and interact with creators from around the world.”

He added: “This year, we also continued our sponsorship of our distinguished Emirati talents on the Emirati Day, which witnessed a remarkable turnout for its activities and rich sessions. It is unique to advance the literature sector in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and the region, and a bridge for knowledge and cultural communication between creators in various fields of literature and culture from inside and outside the country.”

The special events culminated in the return of the “Verses from the Depths of the Desert” evening, the special evening that lovers of poetry and charming nature await every year.. Among the special special events, the celebration of the birthday of the writer Charles Dickens, on the seventh of February, with an invitation to attend Miss Havisham’s wedding, and hosting Special for writer Lucinda Dickens Huxley, granddaughter of writer Dickens.. and a magical evening at Expo 2020 Dubai with the creators of the word, Carlos Andres Gomez, and poet Dr. Afra Atiq from Dubai, accompanied by singer-songwriter from Nashville, Brent Shuttleworth.

Ally Sparks, Ben Bailey Smith, Polly Dunbar, Ben Miller, and painter Rob Biddolph and Lenny Redman provided sessions, workshops and events for children.

This year’s Emirates Festival witnessed the launch of the second round anthology of stories from Voices of Future Generations for the Middle East, in addition to announcing the winners of the first batch of the “Semester One – Emirates Literature Fellowship and My Friend for Writers” fellowship, in addition to announcing the winner of the “Emirates LitFest” writing award.

Hundreds of students flocked to attend the Education Day activities, with a number of sessions broadcasting live to thousands of students in their classrooms.. The winners of the children’s competitions, Royal Grammar Guilford-Dubai Children’s Letter Writing Competition, Oxford University Press and Story Writing Competition, were announced. Chevron Readers’ Cup, Emirates NBD Poetry for All Competition, and celebrate them at the festival.



