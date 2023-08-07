And the UAE’s successes have moved to other horizons through the state’s broad involvement in global efforts to protect the planet through 34 years of climate action, starting with its signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in 1989, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM. .

The UAE’s achievements continued to achieve in 1995 a quantum leap in its international presence by joining the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was negotiated at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 1992, (also called the Conference Earth Summit), and this treaty entered into force in 1994, and the agreement established an annual forum, known as the Conference of the Parties or “COP”, which held its first session in the German capital, Berlin, in 1995.

The 1992 Framework Convention on Climate Change is the real starting point for joint global efforts to combat climate change, which paved the way for the adoption of the “Kyoto Protocol” in 1997, which entered into force in 2005, and was ratified by the UAE in the same year.

10 years after the “Kyoto Protocol” entered into force, the world achieved a new achievement, the “Paris Climate Agreement”, and the UAE was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the agreement, so it won the hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28″ is a natural matter, as the “Dubai Expo City”, from November 30 to December 12, will be the focus of the world’s attention, given the great hopes pinned on this conference to confront climate changes and protect the planet and its natural resources to ensure a better future for new generations.

The “Impact” axis within the “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched in conjunction with the preparations to host “COP28”, focuses on the results and positive impact of sustainability initiatives in the UAE in various fields, whether it is related to the environment, renewable energy, natural wealth preservation or planning. Urban and others.

The UAE’s accession to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change reflects a strong commitment to active participation in international efforts to protect the Earth, which is represented by qualitative measures and initiatives, as the strategic initiative for climate neutrality by 2050, which was approved in 2021, emerged as one of the major successes in the country’s climate action. The UAE, becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to announce its goal to achieve climate neutrality.

The deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE model in working for climate and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as the UAE targets within the energy strategy until 2050 a mixture of renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources, to ensure a balance between economic needs and environmental goals with investments amounting to 600 billion dirhams until 2050.

While the world is looking forward with great interest to the outcomes of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, the UAE’s hosting of this major event is a qualitative step given the country’s organizational capabilities and inspiring initiatives in sustainability, and its ability to positively influence international efforts to reach A common vision to face climate change and protect the planet and the future of future generations.