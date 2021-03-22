Thus announced by the knight of initiatives and the lover of the first place, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and his name defines the features of the coming “fifty” spirit in order for “the UAE to be a global economic capital”, and that “all Our decisions will be based on this vision. ”

The decisions of the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness came the day before yesterday to keep pace with that spirit, moving forward to the future by «the introduction of a residence permit for virtual work, whereby any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice his work remotely, even if his company is not present in the country through this. Type of residence »Unprecedented steps, decisions and initiatives that embody flexibility and welcome everyone in this ideal business environment, so that the UAE is an incubator for innovators and entrepreneurs. As well as the flexibility and smoothness it provides in the performance of the business “multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities”, which together with remote work systems provide “an opportunity for everyone to live in the most beautiful and safe cities in the world.”

The decisions included “legislative amendments and reforms regarding conciliation and mediation centers in civil and commercial disputes and mediation to settle these disputes, and the use of digital technologies in judicial procedures and transactions.” His Highness affirmed that “our goals are clear and achieved. Our teams continue day and night to consolidate our international economic and political position, and to establish a quality of life that is the best in the world for our people and for all residents on our land. ”

A clear and direct message and renewed calls that “development continues and change will not stop”, and the message is embodied in many initiatives that are at the core of the state’s orientations, as it prepares for the next fifty years of the blessed march towards new and spacious horizons inspired by the founders ’values ​​that this given land is a lush oasis. Shadows, everyone shrouds under its blessed, kind shades on solid foundations of the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance that have characterized the Emirates since its inception.

The outlines of the spirit of the fifty and its flexibility and smoothness need to be accommodated by some employees of different ranks and job responsibilities, which do not realize the size of the current change and the prospects for the transformations taking place in the country, as it is racing against time towards the centenary of the Emirates, and we see them in the same square of routine administrative complications Despite the digital management, these are the first people to pass through time with the blowing of the winds of the fifty, because “development is continuous and change will not stop,” and why would they realize before it is too late.