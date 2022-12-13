For years, the UAE has led international efforts to promote dialogue and rapprochement between religions through its sponsorship and hosting of a large number of international events and forums aimed at building bridges of communication and interaction between different religions and cultures and promoting the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and coexistence among all peoples and societies.

The UAE annually witnesses a group of international events that have become a global platform for dialogue and rapprochement between religions, in line with the country’s historical legacy of religious tolerance and embracing diversity and its strategic direction in establishing peace and spreading love and goodness throughout the world.

The activities of the “G20 Interfaith Forum” are continuing in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which were launched yesterday, Monday, under the title “Involving interfaith communities in formulating the agenda of the G20 summit and beyond,” jointly organized by the G20 Religious Values ​​Forum Association and the Alliance of Religions for Communities Security.

The forum aims to involve communities and leaders of religions, and crystallize their opinion on the agenda of the G20 leaders’ summit, to be a bridge between the summit held in Indonesia and the launch of the G20 agenda to be held in India next year 2023.

Hosting the forum embodies the UAE’s keenness, with the vision of the wise leadership, and its continuous support, for the communication of world civilizations and cultures, and for building bridges of trust between the peoples of the world. In a way that contributes to the consolidation of security and societal stability and the achievement of comprehensive development goals.

Last October, the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organized a conference on “Religious Diplomacy…International Opportunities and Challenges”, which hosted academics, clerics, distinguished diplomatic figures and experts in foreign affairs from around the world, and provided opportunities to discuss the importance of religious diplomacy and interfaith dialogue. As a diplomatic tool aimed at spreading the values ​​of peace and tolerance and influencing the foreign policies of countries.

The conference discussed three aspects related to religious diplomacy, including its effective role in calming conflicts by identifying the parties involved in supporting interfaith dialogue and cultural pluralism. Religious diplomacy as a powerful tool influencing the foreign policies of states.

During the activities of “Expo Dubai 2020”, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence launched, in November 2021, the “Global Alliance for Tolerance” initiative, which calls for intensifying international efforts to promote a culture of tolerance among all nations and peoples. It also launched the World Interreligious Summit, which annually brings together prominent international leaders. Leaders of different religions and laws, prominent thinkers from different countries of the world, as well as representatives of a number of relevant global and regional institutions, with the aim of building stronger bridges between different religions and beliefs in the world, and focusing on what brings humanity together from common views on human values.

The Human Fraternity Document, which emerged in the UAE on February 4, 2019, became a document that brings together religions, races and colors in all countries of the world after it was signed in Abu Dhabi by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. .

The signing of the document constituted an unprecedented historical event, followed by the decision of the General Assembly of the United Nations, unanimously, to adopt the date of February 4 of each year as the International Day of Human Fraternity, through which calls for adherence to the values ​​of coexistence between religions and peace and the dedication of the principles of dialogue, understanding and a culture of tolerance among people.

In 2018, the UAE witnessed the launch of the activities of the first session of the “Alliance of Religions for Societies Security: Child Dignity in the Digital World” forum, in which about 450 people from different religions participated, with the aim of enriching dialogue, confronting and discussing serious social challenges, in addition to strengthening joint efforts and working to come up with unified ideas. To enhance the protection of societies, especially young people, from extortion crimes through the digital world and the dangers of the Internet.

It is noteworthy that the “Alliance of Religions for the Security of Societies” forum resulted from the “Child Dignity in the Digital World” conference, which was held in October 2017, and the “Rome Statement” was issued, which was endorsed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church. During the conference, the UAE government reviewed Its efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and its desire to host a global forum confirms its commitment to moving forward in enabling dialogue and work between religions, as its efforts resulted in the Alliance of Religions Forum being one of the outputs of that conference.

The world is looking forward to the opening of the “House of the Abrahamic Family” in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which highlights the common values ​​between Islam, Christianity and Judaism, and at the same time preserves each religion’s specificity, thus presenting a global edifice that embodies the communication of human civilizations and heavenly messages, and embodies the values ​​of mutual respect and understanding between the followers of the three monotheistic religions.