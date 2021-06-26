According to a statement issued by the Emirate of Asir region, the fire “does not pose any danger to the neighboring villages,” while no injuries were recorded as a result.

The source stated that the control work is continuing by the civil defense teams, with the participation of a number of volunteers in the Asir region.

She added that “control work is being carried out in accordance with the regional support plans for civil defense, through human and mechanical forces, with the follow-up of the governor of Asir region, Turki bin Talal.”

In an interaction with the fire, the pioneers of social networking sites in Saudi Arabia launched the hashtag (# Barda_and Salam_Yasir), and it became among the most popular hashtags in the country.

And earlier this June, a fire broke out in Prince Sultan Park in the Shaaf Center in the city of Abha, in the south of the Kingdom.

Okaz newspaper reported that the fire “increased in extent as a result of the erratic winds, while the extinguishing teams continued their work until it was brought under control after several hours.”