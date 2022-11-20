“How wonderful that people can put aside what divides them and celebrate diversity and what unites everyone at the same time,” Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said proudly at the opening ceremony. of the World Cup. Just 24 hours earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said something very similar when answering a question: if he did not regret, like his predecessor, Sepp Blatter, having brought the tournament to a country that discriminates against women -few were seen in the stadium- and criminalizes homosexuality. “People of all races, nationalities, beliefs and orientations will meet in Qatar and around the screens on different continents to share emotions,” added the emir, ignoring the campaigns that call for a boycott of this World Cup from home as well.

In the box of authorities of the Al Bayt stadium, some 60 kilometers north of the capital, Doha, Infantino sat – or was seated – next to Saudi Prince Mohamed Bin Salmán, considered the instigator of the brutal murder of critical journalist Jamal Kashoggi in the Istanbul consulate in 2018. Last September, Bin Salman was appointed prime minister of the country that was stoned and imposed sentences of more than 30 years in prison for tweeting.

Among other authorities, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, also traveled to the emirate to attend the inauguration ceremony; the Turk, Tayyip Erdogan; that of Algeria, Abdelmayid Tebún, and the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, whose teams do not participate in this World Cup, in addition to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. FIFA has drawn on the United Nations to try to escape criticism for holding the World Cup in Qatar. On Saturday he announced that he had partnered with the UN “to carry out social campaigns” during the tournament. The slogans are: “Football unites the world”; “Save the planet”; “Let’s protect the children”; “Let’s share food”; “Education for all”; “Football in schools”; “No to discrimination” and “Let’s move”.

The actor Morgan Freeman has been one of the first to appear on stage at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar together with the Qatari ‘youtuber’ Ghanim al-Muftah. Justin Setterfield (Getty Images) The ceremony brought back Naranjito and other historic World Cup mascots that were much smaller than Spain 1982 by comparison, including an armadillo. The one in this edition of the World Cup is a white and smiling turban. Noushad Thekkayil (EFE) An artist participates in the opening ceremony of the World Cup. In the desire of the organizing country and FIFA to show concord and unity, musical groups performed typical songs of the fans of each country -the Spanish quota was for “I am Spanish, Spanish, Spanish”-. RAUL ARBOLEDA (AFP) View of the interior of the stadium during the inauguration. FABRIZIO BENSCH (REUTERS) Performance by the singer Maluma. Francois Nel (Getty Images) Artists participate in the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Supporters of Ecuador kiss a replica of the trophy at the Al-Bayt stadium. raúl arboleda (AFP) Participants in the inauguration wave flags of the 32 teams that contest the World Cup. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) The stadium where the inauguration took place takes its name from the bayt al sha’ar, the traditional tents used by nomads from Qatar and the Gulf region, and its structure clearly resembles one of them. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) The Qatari ‘youtuber’ Ghanim al-Muftah (on the left), at a moment of the opening ceremony of the World Cup. RAUL ARBOLEDA (AFP) The singer Jung Kook, a member of the South Korean group BTS, performed ‘Dreamers’, a song included in the official soundtrack of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Artists participate in the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Artists participate in the inauguration in the stadium. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Artists perform during the opening ceremony before the Group A match. Christopher Pike (Bloomberg) View of the official mascot La’eeb during the inauguration. KAI PFAFFENBACH (REUTERS) Fans record the opening ceremony with their mobile phones from a screen that projects what happens inside the stadium in the Fan Fest area in Doha. ROLEX DELA PENA (EFE) The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (standing in the center of the photo), has delivered this Sunday the opening speech of the 2022 World Cup at the Al Bayt stadium, in the city of Khor. “How wonderful that people can put aside what divides them and celebrate diversity and what unites everyone at the same time,” said the emir in a box with hardly any women present. Just 24 hours earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said something very similar when answering a question: if he did not regret, like his predecessor, Sepp Blatter, having brought the tournament to a country that discriminates against women and criminalizes homosexuality. Noushad Thekkayil (EFE) Artists participate in the opening ceremony of the World Cup. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Interior of the stadium during the inauguration. KIM HONG-JI (REUTERS) Qatar supporters, mostly men, in the stands of the stadium. Thanassis Stavrakis (AP) Fireworks light up the sky over the stadium. Jaime Villanueva Former French soccer player Marcel Desailly holds the World Cup trophy. ODD ANDERSEN (AFP) Argentine fans bring color and atmosphere to the stands of the stadium shortly before the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Friedemann Vogel (EFE)

The actor Morgan Freeman, the same one who played Nelson Mandela in invictus, assured from the grass -covered for the ceremony prior to the first game by a long canvas-, that soccer goes around the world, unites nations and also communities. Messages of “tolerance” and “respect” were repeated. Infantino insisted that soccer is a kind of glue for everything.

There were fireworks, spectacular light shows and musical performances: traditional and modern songs; like those of Jungkook, one of the members of the South Korean group BTS, who played Dreamers (dreamers) and the Qatari Fahad Al Kubaisi, “human rights activist” according to the FIFA press release.

The ceremony brought back Naranjito and other historic World Cup mascots that were much smaller than Spain 1982 by comparison, including an armadillo. The one in this edition of the World Cup is a white and smiling turban, but they put it to float in the air and you had to pay close attention so as not to confuse it with the little ghost Cásper. In this desire to show concord and unity, musical groups interpreted typical songs of the fans of each country —the Spanish quota was for “I am spanish, spanish, spanish”-.

The first match, a Qatar-Ecuador, was held, to underline that message of a hospitable and integrating people, in a stadium, Al Bayt, in the shape of a tent. The human stream entered until it was almost completely filled – the narrator announced 67,372 spectators – after a monumental traffic jam and the yelling fights sticking half a body out the window. There are universal instincts.

Some fans without a ticket also came to the stadium, and several of them began to pray on the nearby grass wearing jerseys of their favorite players, such as Ronaldo. But God did not help them this time: Ecuador sealed the game in the first half, which is why many decided not to return after the break to watch the next 45 minutes. The Qatari fans had, with their backs to the field, a kind of orchestra director who was indicating to the stands of fans when they should shout, jump or sing, like the public that attends those television programs with applause and canned laughter. On the other side of the field, the Ecuadorian fans seemed more spontaneous, more accustomed to the rituals of soccer.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar