Style. The environment of City take for granted the arrival of Haland, although the Norwegian has not yet said the last word. The debate immediately arose about its ability to adapt to Guardiola, Well, Haaland is frenetic with spaces. doPep could you give him that? Does it fit your style? Perhaps that is why there is a gradual change in the approaches of the coach of Santpedor. He saw himself before Liverpool and before him Brighton. It kicks back more and more. He plays more and more directly. It makes more and more sense to Haaland.

Tyranny. Last stretch of the main leagues. This weekend they can be proclaimed champions bayern, the PSG and the Port. He has it in his hand too Madrid. The outcome is much more open in the Premier (City either Liverpool) and the A series (Inter, Milan either Naples). If the potential of a championship is measured by the equality of its leading teams, what Germany Y France It’s crazy: Bayern is going to win its tenth title in a row and PSG, the seventh of the last nine.

Summer Super League. Those responsible for the super league they received with disbelief the order of the judge that invites a possible reopening of the sanctioning file of the UEFA against their clubs. In the meantime, they continue with their work plans while awaiting the long-awaited court ruling of the Luxembourg Court. His next big impact will be holding a summer tournament in USA with Madrid, Barca, Juventus Y Milan as participants. It will be on the west coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas) and you want to match the Classic with the debut of the next Galactic white. You already know…

Hello Qatar. The capital of football this year is Doha, undoubtedly. There he will settle in a few months world most outgoing in history. To talk about that and many more things, the arrival at Madrid within a week of Emir from qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It has been more than 10 years since he has set foot on Spanish soil on an official visit. Interestingly, it will do so when the topic is hottest Mbappe. Coincidences?

Today we discover… Gianluca Prestianni (2006). We sat down to watch the tournament Montaigu U-16 for Endrick – top scorer, of course – and we fell in love with this little Argentine of Velez reminiscent of the best paddocks in the country. Attached to the left wing, right-handed, skillful, with an unusual talent, if he keeps the spark he will be a future player for the Albiceleste. Sure.