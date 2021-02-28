His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, made a phone call with His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .. during which he reassured his health and expressed his sincere heartfelt wishes to him. Continued health and good health, and for the brotherly Saudi people, continued progress and prosperity, according to what was reported today by the Qatar News Agency.

The agency added that the call dealt with the latest regional and international developments, and showed their keenness to promote joint Arab and Gulf action. His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar also affirmed the State of Qatar’s firm support for the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and everything that would enhance the security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and consider its stability An integral part of the stability of the State of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council system.