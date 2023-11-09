His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, arrived in the country today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” was at the forefront of welcoming his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad. Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

His Highness the Emir of Qatar is accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and a number of senior officials. His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the country.