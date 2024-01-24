His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, received at Bayan Palace yesterday his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, during His Highness’s official visit to the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for good health and continued prosperity to his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and to the brotherly people of Kuwait further progress, development and prosperity. For his part, His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, conveyed his greetings to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for the UAE and its people continued progress, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated His Highness the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of assuming the reins of government, wishing His Highness success in continuing the process of growth, progress and prosperity for the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged friendly conversations that reflect the depth of historical relations and the solid bonds of brotherhood that bring together the two brotherly countries and peoples. Their Highnesses also discussed a number of issues of common interest, and reviewed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, and ways to develop and strengthen them in a way that serves their common interests. .

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi expressed his pride in the fraternal relations, bilateral cooperation and joint Gulf work between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries towards broader horizons of development, prosperity and progress. His Highness wished Kuwait and its brotherly people continued progress and prosperity. And prosperity.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, during His Highness’s official visit to the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, His Highness congratulated Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister, wishing him success and the sisterly State of Kuwait continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed established bilateral and fraternal relations and ways to strengthen them in all fields, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

His Highness arrived in the sisterly State of Kuwait, yesterday, on an official visit, and His Highness was welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Dr. Matar Hamid Al-Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, and a number of officials.