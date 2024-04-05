Kuwait (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirmed his appreciation for the ministries and government agencies that participated in the preparation and organization of the National Assembly elections, and for the cooperation, solidarity, coordination and constructive organization they demonstrated to conduct the election process. He expressed his deep appreciation to the members of the Judicial Advisory Committee supervising the conduct of the elections, and for their appreciated efforts that facilitated the elections with all efficiency and transparency.

He praised the sense of patriotism displayed by Kuwaiti citizens, which was embodied in their active participation in exercising their constitutional right to elections, and the commitment they demonstrated to the guidelines that contributed to enabling them to cast their votes with complete ease, which embodied the civilized face of Kuwait in this democratic celebration. The elections that took place the day before yesterday, and the results of which were announced yesterday, resulted in the entry of 11 new representatives out of fifty elected members of Parliament.