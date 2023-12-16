The Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, died this Saturday, December 16, at the age of 86. The emir came to power in September 2020. The late emir's half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, 83, was appointed to succeed him. Al-Sabah had been the de facto ruler of Kuwait since 2021 due to Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah's health condition.

“With great sadness, we mourn the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a statement broadcast by state television, which had previously interrupted its programs and broadcast verses from the Koran.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, fpassed away this Saturday after a three-year mandate, marked by repeated political conflicts in this oil-rich Gulf country.

The cause of his death was not detailed. In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hospitalized “due to an urgent health problem,” according to the official KUNA news agency, which did not provide details about his illness. He was later reported to be in stable condition. Given his age, his health was often a concern during his tenure.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, 83, was named the country's new emir.

“The Kuwaiti cabinet appoints Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Meshaal as Emir of the State of Kuwait,” state television announced.

Crisis between the Executive and the Legislative

Sheikh Nawaf was appointed crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and assumed the role of emir following his death in September 2020, at the age of 91.

Kuwait, a rich oil state in the Gulf, has been mired for several years in a deep crisis between the executive and legislative branches, which is undermining hopes for reforms.

The election of the new emir, who will have to manage the often stormy relationship between the Government and Parliament, will be closely watched, as the younger generation of Kuwait's ruling family struggles to assert itself.

These factional fights within the Al-Sabah family have often played out in Parliament, where succession candidates build their own political capital and national base.

Before handing over most of his constitutional functions to his designated heir, Sheikh Nawaf attempted to soften the domestic political scene, notably by granting an amnesty to dissidents long demanded by opposition figures.

But the deadlock persisted and Sheikh Meshal attempted to end the political disputes this year by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections in June.

Kuwait, a conservative country where sovereign powers remain concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al-Sabah familyhowever, houses the most active and powerful Parliament in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia and China as priorities

Kuwait, which has the world's seventh largest oil reserves, borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq and is located across the Gulf from Iran.

Since coming to power, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah's foreign policy had helped balance ties with these neighbors. In terms of internal politics, eight governments were formed under his reign.

According to the Kuwaiti Constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir, but he only gains power after taking an oath before Parliament. The new emir has up to one year to designate an heir.

Both Sheikh Nawaf and Sheikh Meshal appeared to strengthen Kuwait's alignment with Saudi Arabia, analysts and diplomats said.

By taking command of the OPEC member country, Sheikh Mehshal is expected to preserve Kuwait's key foreign policies, including support for Gulf Arab unity, Western alliances and good relations with Riyadh, seen by him as a Maximum priority.

It could also seek to expand cooperation with China, which wants to play a larger role in the region, especially after Beijing sponsored a deal in March to normalize relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Meshal signed several economic agreements during a visit to China in September, while attending the opening ceremony of the Asian Olympic Games.

Mourning in Arab countries

The Arab countries said goodbye to the emir, whom they described as generous and dedicated to Kuwait, and declared days of mourning in their respective nations.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abulgueit expressed his sincere condolences to both the leaders and people of Kuwait.

Abulgueit considered that the late emir is “a symbol of generosity”, who dedicated “his life to the service of his country both in the era of stability and in the great challenges that Kuwait experienced, and believed in joint Arab work as a purpose.” .

