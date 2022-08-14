The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad, sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to President Al-Sisi and the families of the victims of the fire incident that broke out in the (Abu Sefin) Church, west of the capital, Cairo.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed his best wishes to the families of the victims, and to the injured, a speedy recovery and wellness, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, also sent a similar cable of condolences to President Al-Sisi. Today, Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 41 citizens and the injury of 14 others in the fire of the Church of Martyr Abu Sefein in Giza Governorate.